Eskom's maintenance drive not in full swing just yet, says COO

17 February 2020 11:41 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Power cuts
Jan Oberholzer
maintenance plan
generating units
philosophy maintenance
As South Africa grapples with load shedding, Eskom's chief operating officer says the utility's maintenance programme has barely started.

COO Jan Oberholzer says the philosophy maintenance programme will fully get underway in the next two months.

Eskom will conduct philosophy maintenance on its coal fleet, a model that will see generating units serviced in strict adherence with prescribed maintenance schedules.

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has warned South Africans to brace themselves for increased rolling blackouts over the next 18 months while the maintenance takes place.

Oberholzer says Eskom will try not to exceed stage 2 load shedding over the duration of the maintenance programme.

He explains that each generating unit may be taken out for 65 days at a time during planned maintenance of between 6,000 to 8,000 MW.

RELATED: Eskom devising 'minimum impact' load shedding plan over next 18 months - COO

A high-level project manager and steering committee will be appointed to oversee the maintenance programme that is dedicated to overhauling Eskom's failing system.

We are not in full swing. We need to prepare to get into full swing.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

You can see that we have started to implement the philosophy maintenance, but we haven't yet started the maintenance programme where we religiously take units out.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We are planning now to get the original equipment manufacturers back as partners to assist us. We are also in the process of acquiring [equipment] spares.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Listen to Eskom COO in conversation with Kieno Kammies (he discusses maintenance from 07:25)


