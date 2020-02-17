Do you care if your chips, sweets or cooldrinks are artifically flavoured?

Dr Steinman chats to Lester Kiewit about food flavours and whether different countries or areas have differing preferences - and what role does artificial versus natural favouring play in manufacturing products such as crisps, snacks and cooldrinks.

Steinman says for a long time most flavours came from a mixture of chemicals that were either extracted or synthetically made.

Artificial flavours were a result of technology not being very good at extracting natural flavours in the past, he says.

But now there has been a large move over the past number of years to try and move back to natural flavours.

So for example, strawberry for years was a mixture of about 200 chemicals to try and replicate the strawberry flavour. Dr Harris Steinman - Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS)

Consumers should read the labels when buying products.

You can read on the label and it might say natural flavouring - or just flavouring. Dr Harris Steinman - Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS)

He says tastes may develop for various reasons, perhaps it brings back memories of childhood - or you may have been induced into wanting those flavours.

Food used to be far more bland in the past.

There has been a great move towards more salty, more buttery, more oily, and more surgery products...and so we crave those more now then we were accustomed to. Dr Harris Steinman - Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS)

These flavours and tastes then trigger endorphins which wire your brain to want more of the same.

He agrees tastes do change from country to country or in different regions.

But it's due to the cultural influences of an area. Dr Harris Steinman - Food and Allergy Consulting and Testing Services (FACTS)

For example, the United Kingdom prefer vinegar on their chips whereas the United States does not.

Listen to Dr Steinman's take on food flavours below: