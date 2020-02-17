ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT
FW de Klerk is facing widespread condemnation for his stance that apartheid can't be seen as a crime against humanity.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says De Klerk's remarks are a spit in the face of black people who suffered under the apartheid regime.
We do not think that, 25 years into democratic dispensation, we could still be tolerant of anyone who seeks to suggest that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
That is actually to spit into the face of our people and undermine the suffering that the majority of our people - especially the African masses - suffered.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
There are growing calls for De Klerk to withdraw his statement, which some have labelled a threat to nation-building.
Mabe says Parliament must open the floor to debate whether it can continue to associate with apartheid apologists such as De Klerk.
This after the EFF demanded that the former president be removed from Parliament at the 2020 State of the Nation Address last week Thursday.
At the same time, Mabe says the ANC does not believe that Sona was not the right platform to discuss De Klerk's utterances.
As it relates to the invitation of esteemed persons to Parliament, that is really a decision or convention observed by Parliament.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
The ANC does not have ejection of people from sittings. We don't do that.Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson
Mabe claims that De Klerk made the "irresponsible utterances" in an attempt to "retain lost political dynasty".
Apartheid was criminalised by the United Nations as a crime against humanity in 1973 with the International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid.
'DeKlerkMustFall' protest planned
Meanwhile, citizens and activists in Cape Town have planned a protest against former president FW de Klerk and his foundation.
Political activist Chumani Maxwele says the movement wants to register its disgust over De Klerk's comments and add to the calls that he must retract his statement and apologise.
We took it upon ourselves to make sure that we register our hurt and suffering that still goes on in the hands FW de Klerk and his foundation.Chumani Maxwele, political activist
We will not leave there until they resolve the comments and apologise.Chumani Maxwele, political activist
The picket is expected to be held outside the FW De Klerk Foundation's offices in Plattekloof, Cape Town.
