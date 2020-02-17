Refugee leader Papi Sukami slams court order to remove group, off to ConCourt

Western Cape High Court on Monday granted an interim order to have the foreign nationals living outside the Methodist Church in central Cape Town removed.

The City of Cape Town had been granted seven days until it could enforce its by-laws against foreign nationals transgressing regulations in the public space outside the building.

The court has ordered the City of Cape Town to find a venue in which Home Affairs is able to process the refugees.

One of the refugee leaders Papi Sukami speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.

We are very disappointed with the decision of the judge this morning. We were expecting a good decision from him because we are homeless. Papi Sukami, Leader - Cape Town refugee group

Sukami says the refugee group has been living in and around the church for 183 days and have been victims of xenophobic attacks.

Again this morning in Capricorn Park, three of our people have been burned in a xenophobic attack. Papi Sukami, Leader - Cape Town refugee group

Sukami makes it clear that they are the responsibility of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR).

We don't belong to the South African government. The mission of the UNHCR is to take care of the refugees. Papi Sukami, Leader - Cape Town refugee group

He claims refugees who do not feel safe have a right to be resettled.

Sukami says the group is opposed to the court's suggested proposal of reintegration but while he hopesfor temporary accommodation from the City he does not believe this will materialise.

We are going to appeal to the Constitutional Court - and we also need to accuse the UNHCR. They have abandoned us and are not doing their mission to take are of refugees. Papi Sukami, Leader - Cape Town refugee group

