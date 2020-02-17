'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture heard evidence from Thalente Myeni on Monday.
He is the son of former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni.
The Commission is investigating allegations of tender fraud between state-owned Mhlathuze Water and Thalente Myeni’s company, Premier Attraction.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick Associate Editor.
Quite a dramatic day! … there’s an application being heard for a witness to give evidence in camera [privately to the judge] … he will reveal that the money that went to Thalente Myeni’s company eventually made its way to the Jacob Zuma Foundation as instructed by Dudu Myeni…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
The most common phrase Myeni used throughout the day was, ‘I can’t recall’…Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
