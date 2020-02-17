Jack Parow talks money, honey
Jack Parow, rapper - real name Zander Tyler - needs no introduction.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked him about his rise to fame and how he first started making money out of music.
I was not making a living out of music. I was working at a design agency and decided if I was not going to give it a go it was never going to happen. I quit my job, moved back to my mom's house. Then I made a Facebook page, I put my bank details on, I bought an external CD writer. I'd write them, sign them, photocopy the album covers, put the CD in and post it to them or drop it at their houses. I must have sold about 2000. I had a quite - what you would say underground - following and then I did a thing with Heuwels Fantasties called Die Vraagstuk. And at the time things blew up in a kind of a bigger following. Then I went to a club one night. I was irritated because I thought everybody thought they were cooler than me. I went to my car, I literally sat under a streetlight, in my car, writing Cooler as Ekke. I convinced my friend to shoot the music video for like 2000 rand, put it on the internet and the rest is history, as they say.Zander Tyler, Jack Parow
An extra cool thing that is still super-undercover, that I will say here, for the first time...it looks like we're going to bring Parowfest to South Africa as well.Zander Tyler, Jack Parow
I knew I was going to do okay I think when I could afford to move out of my mom's house and afford to get a flat - in the Tampon Towers in Cape Town. The first thing I got was a really big TV obviously, and a Playstation...Zander Tyler, Jack Parow
I have to make money to make music. I enjoy a good living, paying my house, my car getting my daughter what she wants - but I don't want to be the biggest star in the world. I want to make music and have fun, make the art I want to make without having to worry about making massive hits.Zander Tyler, Jack Parow
Listen to the full interview of how Jack Parow made it below.
