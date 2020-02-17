Chris Griffith is stepping down as CEO of Anglo American Platinum.

He'll be resigning after more than seven years in the post, at the age of 55.

Bruce Whitfield wanted to know if the markets, or policy uncertainty, maybe played a role in his decision.

I'm certainly not retiring. I'm stepping down as the CEO but I'm not retiring. I don't yet know what my steps are going to be. Chris Griffith, outgoing CEO, Anglo Platinum

In real terms platinum has not reached an all time high. I think there's more growth for rodium, for palladium - good fundamentals that are driving price, not speculation. Although you speak of platinum being flat the basket price in dollar terms is up by 27% These fundamentals have been coming for some time, we've been predicting some time now. Chris Griffith, outgoing CEO, Anglo Platinum

None of my decisions to step aside has anything to do with policy uncertainty. Think back to the Kumba days when I was CEO there and some of the very difficult decisions.

We took on government, we eventually took them to the constitutional court about some of the rights they were trying to take away from us and hand over to a small crowd called Imperial Crown Trading. It's not that I'm afraid of conflict or doing the right thing. Chris Griffith, outgoing CEO, Anglo Platinum

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

This article first appeared on 702 : Anglo Platinum's CEO steps down - why?