Parents urged to enrol kids early for 2021 amid Cape's school placement chaos
The window period has now opened for Western Cape parents to apply for places in grade 1 and grade 8 next year.
Parents have until 17 March to submit their applications.
The WCED says at least 4,000 learners are still without school placement for the current academic year.
This is partly due to late enrollments and an influx of learners from other provinces.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says a total of 18,000 additional learners needed placement in the province this year.
Nomzamo, Strand, Helderberg, Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain are some of the areas facing challenges with late-comers, Hammond explains.
We are finding that grade 8 is the main bottleneck.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We did warn people in December that Western Cape schools are full. You could wait up to the whole first term to get a place.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
For more information, visit the WCED website.
Please note that the department has been experiencing technical difficulties with its admissions portal.
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
