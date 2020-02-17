Top 3 stocks of the week: African Rainbow Capital, Sasol and Reckitt Benckiser
African Rainbow Capital, Sasol and Reckitt Benckiser are on the charts this week.
African Rainbow Capital with Patrice Motsepe at the helm.: They've made several investments in South African start-ups. Some of the company's investments are Rain - the 4 g and now almost 5g Network, Time Bank, alternative exchange AltX, Santam, Alexander Forbes. But it trades at a 6% odd discount to its underlying net asset value.Chantal Marx, Head of External Research and Content - FNB Wealth and Investments
Reckitt Benckiser: A global consumer health company. You'll know the names Dettol, Gaviscon, Neurofen, Strepsil, Vanish, Clearasil. It's been a really tough time for them, almost as bad as Sasol. They had a big factory disruption in the Netherlands, a US Federal investigation, a cyber attack , a majorly unsuccessful product launch under the Scholl brand of electric foot files. But they've really fixed themselves and now have time to focus on operational execution. Our expectation is that they can now grow ahead of the peer group because of this low base.Chantal Marx, Head of External Research and Content - FNB Wealth and Investments
Sasol: Your best bet is to make a call - is the stock horribly undervalued? Yes. There's a higher oil price, a slightly weaker rand - that's good for Sasol.Chantal Marx, Head of External Research and Content - FNB Wealth and Investments
Listen to the full stock pick interview below.
