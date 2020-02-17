'Life is short, have an affair' - this company makes millions out of skelmpies
Ashley Madison, or The Ashley Madison Agency, is a Canadian online dating service and social networking service marketed to people who are married or in relationships.
It was founded in 2002 with the slogan "Life is short. Have an affair"
The infidelity economy is a trillion dollar economy.
You look at things like hotels, you look at gifts, Valentine's days, which draw lots of retail money - but what about Mistress Day- the day before Valentine's Day? These are the hidden aspects of infidelity that tell us that there's a lot of money in that space. We want to grab a little more share in that space.Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
About five years ago the company was hacked and the data of millions of users were exposed.
We let our members down... that was the most devastating part. But a lot of things happened during that time that were not really well-known. The key thing that told us that there's more going on here in terms of our longevity and potential was when right before those events occurred we were signing up 33-thousand people a day around the world. But... during the worst of that time we were seeing more than a 100-thousand people join the site every single day. That may have been a few looky-loos and journalists looking for information but we also saw a revenue rise in double digits. That told us we have a pathway back to success.Paul Keable, Chief Strategy Officer - Ashley Madison
LIsten to the full interview below.
