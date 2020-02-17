'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
In a statement released by his foundation, De Klerk says he withdraws the comment unconditionally and apologises for the confusion, anger and hurt that it has caused.
He acknowledges that the comment was totally unacceptable.
He has also agrees that apartheid was indeed a crime against humanity, as defined by the International Criminal Court.
"I agree with the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation that this is not the time to quibble about the degrees of unacceptability of apartheid", the statement reads.
RELATED: Dali Mpofu invites SA to join campaign to have De Klerk stripped of Nobel Prize
De Klerk says his foundation remains deeply committed to national reconciliation and to the achievement of Constitution values.
His comments last week were followed by widespread and scathing criticism from the public and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
On Sunday, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation called for De Klerk and his foundation to withdraw the statement.
On Monday, Dali Mpofu, the former national chairperson of the EFF, announced plans to launch a civic campaign to have De Klerk stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.
RELATED: ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT
At the same time, citizens and activists had planned a picket outside the FW De Klerk Foundation's offices in Plattekloof, Cape Town, on Wednesday.
It's uncertain whether it will go ahead.
