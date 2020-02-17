Slanghoek blaze contained, but winds threaten to reignite flames
The fire broke out high in the mountains near Rawsonville on Sunday and strong winds have fanned the flames.
The fire line, which extends for about five kilometres between the farm Keurfontein in Goudini and the Slanghoek Cellar, has been contained.
Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto says fire crews will continue to monitor the situation as the wind is expected to pick up this evening.
Otto says firefighting efforts will continue until the flames have been out for a full 24 hours.
Our fire crews have managed to contain the fire line.Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality
There's some concern with regards to the wind changing this evening.Jo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality
The wind is due to change into a south-westerly [direction] this evening and pick up a little bit, which can cause reignitionJo-Anne Otto, Principal Communications Officer - Cape Winelands District Municipality
Otto has thanked farmers and farmworkers for assisting firefighters last night by wetting the vineyards that border the veld to prevent crop damage.
The area is in the middle of their harvest season.
Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
