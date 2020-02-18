NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:45
Science & Tech feature:
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
ruth levin-vorster
Today at 14:07
Family Matters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keenan Williams
Today at 14:44
Interview - new arts centre for Khayelitsha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David-Parry Davies - Director of Enviropaedia and the Eco-Logic Awards at Eco-Logic Awards
Mariane Niewoudt - Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Interview - Eco-Logic Awards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
David-Parry Davies - Director of Enviropaedia and the Eco-Logic Awards at Eco-Logic Awards
Today at 20:10
Comprehensive Sexuality Education panel
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Engelbrecht - at Young Moms Support
Today at 21:05
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 04:45
Helping the community (and four legged friends) through empowerment
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Marketing and Communications at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Tomorrow at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 05:20
Political leadership in South Africa: Is this the best we can do?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Tomorrow at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Tomorrow at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Tomorrow at 06:45
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Paisley - Director of Swellendam Winter School
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: petrol price regulation undercut by loyalty schemes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Morgan - CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Tomorrow at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Tomorrow at 10:33
Juju and VBS Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 11:05
In Studio PROFILE-Jonathan Rubain
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Tomorrow at 11:45
Trendspotting-Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private on... 18 February 2020 10:43 AM
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering... 18 February 2020 9:57 AM
View all Politics
NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid

18 February 2020 9:24 AM
by
Tags:
Nelson Mandela Foundation
FW De Klerk
FW De Klerk Foundation
Sello Hatang
Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this does not happen again.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had expressed an intention to meet with the FW De Klerk Foundation in order to discuss De Klerk's denial that Apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Sello Hatang, Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the apology which has since been issued.

RELATED: Refilwe Moloto also spoke to the FW De Klerk Foundation for its response: Click to listen - If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'

Hatang says the statement was hurtful.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the retraction of the statement issued both by Mr de Klerk and the FW de Klerk Foundation, hurtful statements that were made.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

These kinds of statements help those who are on the extreme right, who have been saying these things but who were not bold enough to say them (in public). But when a respected elder is saying these things it, unfortunately, it helps the hand of those who are on the extreme right.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation does still welcome the retraction.

We are committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this kind of thing does not happen again, that we not be reminded of the toxicity of apartheid and how it can damage every little fabric that we have as a nation.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Hatang acknowledges that De Klerk's seeming inability to fully renounce apartheid has always been an issue for the Nelson Mandela Foundation and it has made that clear in the past.

I want to take us back to why these kinds of moments are important for us as a nation.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He cites an Institute for Justice and Reconciliation report in 2018 which indicated that over 50% of white South Africans had forgotten that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Not that they did not know, but they forgot. And I think it is important that we are reminded every now and then - and moments like this do so.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He says there are white South Africans who have fully repudiated apartheid in its entirety.

I am hoping one day that both Mr De Klerk and the FW De Klerk Foundation will reach that point where they will say, actually this was hurtful.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Maybe it is time Mr De Klerk be asked to spend time with victims of apartheid who actually got wounds to show for what apartheid did - and until we have such moments we are going nowhere as a nation.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He says the Nelson Mandela Foundation has not taken a position of the call for De Klerk's Nobel peace prize to be withdrawn.

You did the work to deserve the prize. Do not destroy the legacy of that.

Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Listen to Sello Hatang below:


