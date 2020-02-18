NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had expressed an intention to meet with the FW De Klerk Foundation in order to discuss De Klerk's denial that Apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Sello Hatang, Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the apology which has since been issued.

Hatang says the statement was hurtful.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the retraction of the statement issued both by Mr de Klerk and the FW de Klerk Foundation, hurtful statements that were made. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

These kinds of statements help those who are on the extreme right, who have been saying these things but who were not bold enough to say them (in public). But when a respected elder is saying these things it, unfortunately, it helps the hand of those who are on the extreme right. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation does still welcome the retraction.

We are committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this kind of thing does not happen again, that we not be reminded of the toxicity of apartheid and how it can damage every little fabric that we have as a nation. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Hatang acknowledges that De Klerk's seeming inability to fully renounce apartheid has always been an issue for the Nelson Mandela Foundation and it has made that clear in the past.

I want to take us back to why these kinds of moments are important for us as a nation. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He cites an Institute for Justice and Reconciliation report in 2018 which indicated that over 50% of white South Africans had forgotten that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

Not that they did not know, but they forgot. And I think it is important that we are reminded every now and then - and moments like this do so. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He says there are white South Africans who have fully repudiated apartheid in its entirety.

I am hoping one day that both Mr De Klerk and the FW De Klerk Foundation will reach that point where they will say, actually this was hurtful. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

Maybe it is time Mr De Klerk be asked to spend time with victims of apartheid who actually got wounds to show for what apartheid did - and until we have such moments we are going nowhere as a nation. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

He says the Nelson Mandela Foundation has not taken a position of the call for De Klerk's Nobel peace prize to be withdrawn.

You did the work to deserve the prize. Do not destroy the legacy of that. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

