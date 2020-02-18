NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid
The Nelson Mandela Foundation had expressed an intention to meet with the FW De Klerk Foundation in order to discuss De Klerk's denial that Apartheid was a crime against humanity.
Sello Hatang, Chief Executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the apology which has since been issued.
RELATED: Refilwe Moloto also spoke to the FW De Klerk Foundation for its response: Click to listen - If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
Hatang says the statement was hurtful.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation welcomes the retraction of the statement issued both by Mr de Klerk and the FW de Klerk Foundation, hurtful statements that were made.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
These kinds of statements help those who are on the extreme right, who have been saying these things but who were not bold enough to say them (in public). But when a respected elder is saying these things it, unfortunately, it helps the hand of those who are on the extreme right.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
The Nelson Mandela Foundation does still welcome the retraction.
We are committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this kind of thing does not happen again, that we not be reminded of the toxicity of apartheid and how it can damage every little fabric that we have as a nation.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Hatang acknowledges that De Klerk's seeming inability to fully renounce apartheid has always been an issue for the Nelson Mandela Foundation and it has made that clear in the past.
I want to take us back to why these kinds of moments are important for us as a nation.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
He cites an Institute for Justice and Reconciliation report in 2018 which indicated that over 50% of white South Africans had forgotten that apartheid was a crime against humanity.
Not that they did not know, but they forgot. And I think it is important that we are reminded every now and then - and moments like this do so.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
He says there are white South Africans who have fully repudiated apartheid in its entirety.
I am hoping one day that both Mr De Klerk and the FW De Klerk Foundation will reach that point where they will say, actually this was hurtful.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Maybe it is time Mr De Klerk be asked to spend time with victims of apartheid who actually got wounds to show for what apartheid did - and until we have such moments we are going nowhere as a nation.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
He says the Nelson Mandela Foundation has not taken a position of the call for De Klerk's Nobel peace prize to be withdrawn.
You did the work to deserve the prize. Do not destroy the legacy of that.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Listen to Sello Hatang below:
More from Politics
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering.Read More
'If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
There is no defending apartheid, and FW De Klerk's statement was an error in judgement, says the foundation's Dr Theuns Eloff.Read More
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT
The ANC has called on the former apartheid president to retract his statement amid rising outrage and a planned march on Wednesday.Read More
Status of load shedding not swayed by Ramaphosa, Cabinet or Sona, says Eskom COO
Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer is adamant that Cabinet members have no say about if and when load shedding happens.Read More
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'
“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).Read More
Dali Mpofu invites SA to join campaign to have De Klerk stripped of Nobel Prize
Advocate Dali Mpofu plans to launch a non-partisan campaign to have the former apartheid president stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.Read More