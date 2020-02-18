Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
RELATED: Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues
De Klerk has been facing backlash after his comments last week that apartheid can't be seen as a crime against humanity.
Although the former president has since apologised, Refilwe says, in retrospect, De Klerk was not the appropriate leader for South Africa's transition.
RELATED: 'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
Refilwe illustrates the dangers of apartheid denialism and the erasure of someone else's lived experience.
Here's the trouble with denialism and euphemism: Here's the issue with the very real erasure of another human being's true lived experience.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host
It makes for a very makeshift assessment, atonement, acknowledgement and apology for a very lasting transgression and heinousness that can, when implemented meticulously, have an impact on a person long beyond that moment of assault.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host
I feel quite strongly that De Klerk and his dismissiveness of the majority was not the appropriate leader for our transition, in retrospect. So too is any policy that purports to systemise the calculation for black people of when they must now have sufficiently been compensated for and get over the generational disenfranchisement of what we've now agreed was a crime against humanity.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host
Listen to her reflective thoughts:
More from Politics
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid
Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this does not happen again.Read More
'If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
There is no defending apartheid, and FW De Klerk's statement was an error in judgement, says the foundation's Dr Theuns Eloff.Read More
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT
The ANC has called on the former apartheid president to retract his statement amid rising outrage and a planned march on Wednesday.Read More
Status of load shedding not swayed by Ramaphosa, Cabinet or Sona, says Eskom COO
Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer is adamant that Cabinet members have no say about if and when load shedding happens.Read More
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'
“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).Read More
Dali Mpofu invites SA to join campaign to have De Klerk stripped of Nobel Prize
Advocate Dali Mpofu plans to launch a non-partisan campaign to have the former apartheid president stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.Read More