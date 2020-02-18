Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism

RELATED: Let's redress imbalances of past based on poverty - not race, Steenhuisen argues

De Klerk has been facing backlash after his comments last week that apartheid can't be seen as a crime against humanity.

Although the former president has since apologised, Refilwe says, in retrospect, De Klerk was not the appropriate leader for South Africa's transition.

Refilwe illustrates the dangers of apartheid denialism and the erasure of someone else's lived experience.

Here's the trouble with denialism and euphemism: Here's the issue with the very real erasure of another human being's true lived experience. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

It makes for a very makeshift assessment, atonement, acknowledgement and apology for a very lasting transgression and heinousness that can, when implemented meticulously, have an impact on a person long beyond that moment of assault. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

I feel quite strongly that De Klerk and his dismissiveness of the majority was not the appropriate leader for our transition, in retrospect. So too is any policy that purports to systemise the calculation for black people of when they must now have sufficiently been compensated for and get over the generational disenfranchisement of what we've now agreed was a crime against humanity. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast host

