'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account

18 February 2020 10:43 AM
by
Tags:
Helen Zille
helen zille tweets
Helen Zille twitter
private Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.

On Monday, Zille said she was abandoning her Twitter account, with a 1.4 million following, after what she called the “grotesque treatment” of her granddaughter on the platform.

In a seven-part thread, she announced that she'll be using a private account where she will only approve and interact with followers interested in "rational debate."

Zille is no stranger to Twitter controversy and has often been at the centre of Twitter debates about colonialism, politics, apartheid and white privilege.

She said Twitter “has degenerated into a platform for irrationality and mob-lynching“.

Zille described Twitter as an evil platform that could find no effective way of filtering out fake accounts and dealing with hate speech.

The DA federal council chairperson tweeted "good riddance to the haters, bots and sock-puppets. Go well if you mean well. I'm out of here," she added.

Her public account @helenzille was not yet deleted at the time of publishing this article.

Her new, private account @ZilleTweets stands at 174 approved followers.


