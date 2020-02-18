[WATCH] Another 'Mabena' moment as SANDF tank crashes through gate
This video received by Yusuf Abramjee was posted on his Twitter account and shows a tank being driven over a sandy mound, narrowly missing scores of soldiers and crashing through a gate to come to an abrupt halt behind another vehicle.
Twitter users have taken the opportunity to make fun of yet another 'Mabena' moment in the SANDF, while others say the driver is probably 'in training' and deserves a break.
This is our @_SANDF_ Video as received. pic.twitter.com/5CT38gcenZ— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 18, 2020
