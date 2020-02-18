Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT
Motsoaledi says the City must move in and enforce its by-laws in Green Market Square.
On Monday, a court granted the City permission to enforce its by-laws against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CBD.
The court order effectively prevents them from sleeping, washing, cooking, lighting fires, and conducting other activities on the streets of the popular tourist spot.
RELATED: City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings
However, the municipality says it will have to wait a week before enforcing its by-laws to allow the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to process the group of foreign nationals first.
Motsoaledi disagrees with this.
He insists that the City can go ahead with its law enforcement operation, irrespective of when the people are processed.
This ruling is about by-laws, it's not about Home Affairs.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
It's not true [that they can only implement the by-laws after Home Affairs has processed the people]. Our processing does affect the removal of the people there. Our processing is to check much later whether people are documented or not.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
[The ruling] actually says the City itself must check those people who are destitute in order to decide whether they must take them or whether they need help. It's the City that must check that.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
RELATED: 'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'
The minister claims that the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Tshwane have all been avoiding enforcement and "hiding behind Home Affairs".
The City must implement these bylaws. All the cities must stop hiding behind Home Affairs when there's an issue of by-laws... They must do their work as the city council, they've been failing the people of this city.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
The judge clearly said [the City of Cape Town] must implement the bylaws now.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says DHA has the responsibility to attend to the refugees and asylum seekers if they become displaced when by-laws are enforced.
Smith denies claims that the City was delayed in acting due to a lack of appetite to enforce municipal by-laws.
The court prevented us from implementing our by-laws from October last year until yesterday.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
It's not that we're delaying it further.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The court order is specific that we now have to wait seven days, during which we make facilities available for DHA to screen the persons in question. After that screening, in seven days time, we may then start ebforcing and applying our by-laws.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen the Minister of Home Affairs and JP Smith on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
[WATCH] Another 'Mabena' moment as SANDF tank crashes through gate
The name Mabena has become synonymous with out of step and clumsy soldiers, and a new video has joined the Twitter ranks.Read More
Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare
Cape Town is ready to start creating its own power supply grid. Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep.Read More
City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings
The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim order to enforce its by-law against refugees camped outside a church in the CBD.Read More
Slanghoek blaze contained, but winds threaten to reignite flames
Firefighters have contained a blaze on the slopes of the Slanghoek Mountains in the Boland, however gusty winds remain a threat.Read More
Parents urged to enrol kids early for 2021 amid Cape's school placement chaos
As the Western Cape Education Dept battles to place learners in schools, it has encouraged parents to enrol their children early.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
Load shedding suspended for Monday, but risk remains this week
Load shedding is not expected today, however, Eskom says the possibility of load shedding during the week remains.Read More
Child abduction cases a small percentage of 1,000 SA child murders a year
Researcher Lucy Jamieson says child abductions in W Cape tend to garner more media focus but three children are murdered a day.Read More
Camp Hope: Creating happy memories for Cape Town's 'forgotten children'
Rainbow Dream Trust's Dannie Kagan on the camps for youngsters from impoverished communities who are ill or have disabilities.Read More