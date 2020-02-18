Streaming issues? Report here
Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

18 February 2020 12:40 PM
by
Tags:
Refugees
JP Smith
Greenmarket Square
Central Methodist Church
City of Cape Town by-laws
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi
by-laws
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.

Motsoaledi says the City must move in and enforce its by-laws in Green Market Square.

On Monday, a court granted the City permission to enforce its by-laws against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CBD.

The court order effectively prevents them from sleeping, washing, cooking, lighting fires, and conducting other activities on the streets of the popular tourist spot.

RELATED: City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings

However, the municipality says it will have to wait a week before enforcing its by-laws to allow the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to process the group of foreign nationals first.

Motsoaledi disagrees with this.

He insists that the City can go ahead with its law enforcement operation, irrespective of when the people are processed.

This ruling is about by-laws, it's not about Home Affairs.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

It's not true [that they can only implement the by-laws after Home Affairs has processed the people]. Our processing does affect the removal of the people there. Our processing is to check much later whether people are documented or not.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

[The ruling] actually says the City itself must check those people who are destitute in order to decide whether they must take them or whether they need help. It's the City that must check that.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

RELATED: 'Using national security as grounds to deport refugees reminiscent of apartheid'

The minister claims that the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Tshwane have all been avoiding enforcement and "hiding behind Home Affairs".

The City must implement these bylaws. All the cities must stop hiding behind Home Affairs when there's an issue of by-laws... They must do their work as the city council, they've been failing the people of this city.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The judge clearly said [the City of Cape Town] must implement the bylaws now.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says DHA has the responsibility to attend to the refugees and asylum seekers if they become displaced when by-laws are enforced.

Smith denies claims that the City was delayed in acting due to a lack of appetite to enforce municipal by-laws.

The court prevented us from implementing our by-laws from October last year until yesterday.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

It's not that we're delaying it further.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The court order is specific that we now have to wait seven days, during which we make facilities available for DHA to screen the persons in question. After that screening, in seven days time, we may then start ebforcing and applying our by-laws.

JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen the Minister of Home Affairs and JP Smith on Today with Kieno Kammies:


