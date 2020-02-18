Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
Helping the community (and four legged friends) through empowerment
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Marcelle Du Plessis - Marketing and Communications at Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Political leadership in South Africa: Is this the best we can do?
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Tackling the youth unemployment crisus starts with reducing the school dropout rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 06:45
Six Fourty Feature
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Paisley - Director of Swellendam Winter School
Today at 07:07
2020 SONA debate enters day 2
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:20
Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: petrol price regulation undercut by loyalty schemes?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Morgan - CEO at Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Avhapfani (Fani) Tshifularo - Executive Director at South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA)
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Safety of Cops in Our Communities
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eldred De Klerk - Senior Policing and Community Conflict Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Today at 10:33
Juju and VBS Update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
CEO's paying it forward
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
In Studio PROFILE-Jonathan Rubain
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting-Mitch Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. 18 February 2020 1:45 PM
'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes' Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional. 18 February 2020 1:20 PM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
View all Politics
'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue' “It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple). 17 February 2020 10:38 AM
'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date' The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis. 14 February 2020 9:51 AM
'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?' Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective). 13 February 2020 12:30 PM
View all Opinion
Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monda... 18 February 2020 4:41 PM
Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub Lorraine Muir was only 23 years old when she took ownership of The Foresters Arms 30 years ago, and reflects on the pub's evolutio... 18 February 2020 3:29 PM
[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms A selection of images showing the evolution of the Foresters Arms pub - an institution. 18 February 2020 2:54 PM
View all Local
Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage… South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner. 18 February 2020 2:35 PM
Do you care if your chips, sweets or cooldrinks are artifically flavoured? Dr Harris Steinman from Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services says for years 200 chemicals replicated strawberry flavour. 17 February 2020 12:09 PM
Pay less tax – sneaky yet legal tips and tricks Kieno Kammies asks personal finance expert Paul Roelofse (CFP) to share some opportunities to pay less before the tax year ends. 17 February 2020 11:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Extreme concerns' about coronavirus making landfall in Africa The coronavirus has made landfall - and apart from obvious dangers, its effect on the Chinese economy will also hit Africa hard. 18 February 2020 8:17 PM
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him. 18 February 2020 7:46 PM
Why EY thinks it's time to start dropping SA’s corporate tax rate If the corporate tax rate in South Africa gets lowered, would it lead to higher tax collections? 18 February 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Moonstruck
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position

18 February 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
Wits
Adam Habib
Wits University
Vice Chancellor
academics
After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is stepping down.

Habib announced his resignation on Monday and will leave the institution at the end of the year.

He's leaving Wits to take up a new post as Director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.

He'll start his new job at the beginning of 2021.

Habib believes that this is the most appropriate time to leave Wits, which he says is in a good place.

Reflecting on his tenure at the helm of the university, Habib says he has never allowed himself to be influenced by politics.

I think that I leave Wits in a strong position, financially and academically.

Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor

This is probably the most appropriate time to leave Wits at this moment.

Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor

I am on my second term. At the end of my second term, I would have been just above my mid-50s. So the big question is what would I do then.

Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor

Listen to his reflections with Clement Manyathela:


18 February 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
Wits
Adam Habib
Wits University
Vice Chancellor
academics

More from Local

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept

18 February 2020 4:41 PM

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forries-2020jpg

Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub

18 February 2020 3:29 PM

Lorraine Muir was only 23 years old when she took ownership of The Foresters Arms 30 years ago, and reflects on the pub's evolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forries-ancientjpg

[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms

18 February 2020 2:54 PM

A selection of images showing the evolution of the Foresters Arms pub - an institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114refugees

Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

18 February 2020 12:40 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account

18 February 2020 10:43 AM

After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sandf-tank-crashes-through-gatepng

[WATCH] Another 'Mabena' moment as SANDF tank crashes through gate

18 February 2020 10:42 AM

The name Mabena has become synonymous with out of step and clumsy soldiers, and a new video has joined the Twitter ranks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare

18 February 2020 10:08 AM

Cape Town is ready to start creating its own power supply grid. Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105foreignjpg

City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings

17 February 2020 6:01 PM

The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim order to enforce its by-law against refugees camped outside a church in the CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160120simonsbergAH6.jpg

Slanghoek blaze contained, but winds threaten to reignite flames

17 February 2020 5:05 PM

Firefighters have contained a blaze on the slopes of the Slanghoek Mountains in the Boland, however gusty winds remain a threat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learners pupils in classroom 123rfeducation 123rf

Parents urged to enrol kids early for 2021 amid Cape's school placement chaos

17 February 2020 3:45 PM

As the Western Cape Education Dept battles to place learners in schools, it has encouraged parents to enrol their children early.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare

Business Local

Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub

Local

You’ll soon be able to service a car at any capable business, warranty intact

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Actions speak louder than words, ANC tells De Klerk

18 February 2020 8:01 PM

Transfer of refugees from around CT church to new venue put on hold

18 February 2020 7:36 PM

Lawyers 'struggling' to get appeal date in Lipolelo Thabane murder case

18 February 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA