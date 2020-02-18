Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position
Habib announced his resignation on Monday and will leave the institution at the end of the year.
He's leaving Wits to take up a new post as Director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London.
He'll start his new job at the beginning of 2021.
Habib believes that this is the most appropriate time to leave Wits, which he says is in a good place.
Reflecting on his tenure at the helm of the university, Habib says he has never allowed himself to be influenced by politics.
I think that I leave Wits in a strong position, financially and academically.Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor
This is probably the most appropriate time to leave Wits at this moment.Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor
I am on my second term. At the end of my second term, I would have been just above my mid-50s. So the big question is what would I do then.Adam Habib, outgoing Wits Vice-Chancellor
Listen to his reflections with Clement Manyathela:
