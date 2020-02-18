'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are in court on Tuesday.
The party has approached the Constitutional Court to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional and also to hear arguments on whether the occupation of land without permission still constitutes a punishable offence, outlines Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
The case arises from EFF leader Julius Malema being charged in 2018 with contravening Section 18 (2)(b) of the Riotous Assembly Act when he called on supporters to invade unoccupied land.
Malema's legal team argues that he did not incite anything criminal.
A business organisation Sakeliga is opposing the application, and its CEO Piet Le Roux talks to Clement Manyathela about what they propose to argue in court.
The bottom line is the EFF and Malema wants the power to incite people to commit crimes and we think that should remain a punishable offence.Piet Le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
Le Roux says there is an important distinction between political speech and inciteful speech.
If Malema incites people to commit a crime...of trespassing on people's land - that exposes everybody in South Africa to disorderly conduct in South Africa, to public disorder, and to the potential collapse of the economy.Piet Le Roux, CEO - Sakeliga
Listen to the interview below:
