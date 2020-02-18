FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was held in South Africa after the end of apartheid to provide a platform for victims and perpetrators of violence.

Yasmin Sooka, a commissioner at the TRC talks to Clement Manyatela on The Midday Report.

He never accepted that legally apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the General Assembly of the United Nations. Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission

If you look at all of the public utterances he never accepted responsibility. Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission

I don't think an inquest would be the correct legal framework to use but I would certainly argue that if we began the prosecutions in a number of cases still awaiting some kind of finalisation...then I think you would be able to build a direct link to FW de Klerk as somebody who was the State Security Council. Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission

She cites the Cradock Four and the Pebco Three.

I do think it is important to canvas his complicity. Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission

