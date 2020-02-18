FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) was held in South Africa after the end of apartheid to provide a platform for victims and perpetrators of violence.
Yasmin Sooka, a commissioner at the TRC talks to Clement Manyatela on The Midday Report.
He never accepted that legally apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the General Assembly of the United Nations.Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission
If you look at all of the public utterances he never accepted responsibility.Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission
I don't think an inquest would be the correct legal framework to use but I would certainly argue that if we began the prosecutions in a number of cases still awaiting some kind of finalisation...then I think you would be able to build a direct link to FW de Klerk as somebody who was the State Security Council.Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission
She cites the Cradock Four and the Pebco Three.
I do think it is important to canvas his complicity.Yasmin Sooka, Former commissioner - Truth and Reconciliation Commission
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'
Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering.Read More
NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid
Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this does not happen again.Read More
'If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
There is no defending apartheid, and FW De Klerk's statement was an error in judgement, says the foundation's Dr Theuns Eloff.Read More
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More
ANC calls De Klerk's remarks 'a spit in the face' ahead of planned protest in CT
The ANC has called on the former apartheid president to retract his statement amid rising outrage and a planned march on Wednesday.Read More
Status of load shedding not swayed by Ramaphosa, Cabinet or Sona, says Eskom COO
Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer is adamant that Cabinet members have no say about if and when load shedding happens.Read More