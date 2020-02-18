'Extreme concerns' about coronavirus making landfall in Africa
There are extreme concerns about the coronavirus hitting Africa hard.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks to Aly-Khan Satchu, CEO at Rich Management in Kenya, about this and other business headlines across the continent.
I'm extremely worried about the corona virus. Our airlines have been allowing passengers from China for several weeks since the outbreak began. I think we're going to have something quite severe on our hands.Aly-Khan Satchu, CEO - Rich Management
I'm also worried about China's economy that's now at a standstill and the economies in Africa because of the backlash in China.Aly-Khan Satchu, CEO - Rich Management
Listen to the entire interview below.
