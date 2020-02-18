You’ll soon be able to service a car at any capable business, warranty intact

Consumers may soon be able to service and repair their cars at a wide variety of dealerships without voiding their warranties if the Competition Commission gets its way.

They would also be allowed to use “non-original” parts.

Carmakers would be compelled to transfer servicing skills to any business that asks and sell original parts to anyone who wants them.

Manufacturers would not be able to legally withhold information or software needed for repairs or servicing and they would have to inform their customers where else they can go without annulling their warrantees.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications at Competition Commission.

We’re trying to lower barriers and ensure that small businesses can enter into this sector… Sipho Ngwema, Head of Communications - Competition Commission

