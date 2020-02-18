Streaming issues? Report here
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost

18 February 2020 7:46 PM
by
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, this week talks about his favourite ads that were effective since they had big ideas but small budgets.

The Allan Gray ad is really a good lesson in teaching us that you don't need to shout to be heard. I was looking at the Sunday Times - lots of half page full colour ads for a new Samsung galaxy phone, a bizarre ad for SA Tourism over my head a bit - all not doing much to alter one's views of the brand. Allan Gray had an ad in much the same part of the paper - I think about one third of the page, black and white. It was the copy... it simply said, based on their long-term strategy: "Your money is busy, please be patient." Good strategy, good idea, winning combination.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

An ad in Driven magazine for a golf resort and conference centre caught my eye. 'A breath of fresh air, secluded and out of the city!' But where? There was no copy to give you any clue as to where it is, unless you looked at the bottom in the smallest typeface where you get a website address with the suffix .bw. Botswana. I don't think it was deliberate strategy - it was just an oversight, not clever.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the entire interview about the best and the worst ads of the week and the reasons why, below.

18 February 2020 7:46 PM
by
