Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub

The local establishment, affectionately known as Forries, is believed to be the oldest pub in South Africa.

Forries has become something of an institution in Cape Town and a melting pot when it comes to diversity.

IN PICTURES: The history of Foresters Arms

Scottish-born Muir moved to South Africa with her ex-husband and took over at Forries on the 18th of February 1990.

When she took over the pub, she says it hadn't turned a profit in over 20 years, the menu was sparse and the space was dominated by men.

Today, the pub prides itself as a family-friendly venue, serves a wide selection of drinks, offers beer tastings, a menu of global dishes and wood-fired pizzas - and even serves banting meals.

Muir says the team at Forries has always strived to remain relevant over the years.

I started on the 18th of February 1990. It was quite different then from what it is today. Lots of beer and lots of men. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

You could get three or four items on the menu... you certainly couldn't get yourself a nice glass of wine there or a coffee or an espresso. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

It was my dream from the beginning. I wanted every part of society to enjoy this great establishment. It's actually an institution. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

A look back in time

The Foresters Arms in Newlands was established in 1852, and is still going strong nearly 170 years later.

Forries was a halfway mark for travellers on their two-day journey between Cape Town and Simon's Town, by horse-drawn cart.

According to Muir, a historian has found that the establishment was formerly known as 'The Cottage' and served beer from 1840.

In 1852, David Williams bought it and it was aptly named Foresters Arms. That's when it became established as an inn. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

Travellers from Cape Town to Simon's Town spent their evening halfway to their destination at Foresters Arms. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

David Williams was a well-known forester and timber merchant in the area. He had a business there and he used the cottage as his offices and inside, all the foresters came to have their beer. Lorraine Muir, owner of The Foresters Arms

Listen to the story of The Foresters Arms and listeners share their fond memories: