[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms
LISTEN: Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub
More from Local
Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monday.Read More
Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position
After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is stepping down.Read More
Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
[WATCH] Another 'Mabena' moment as SANDF tank crashes through gate
The name Mabena has become synonymous with out of step and clumsy soldiers, and a new video has joined the Twitter ranks.Read More
Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare
Cape Town is ready to start creating its own power supply grid. Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep.Read More
City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings
The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim order to enforce its by-law against refugees camped outside a church in the CBD.Read More
Slanghoek blaze contained, but winds threaten to reignite flames
Firefighters have contained a blaze on the slopes of the Slanghoek Mountains in the Boland, however gusty winds remain a threat.Read More
Parents urged to enrol kids early for 2021 amid Cape's school placement chaos
As the Western Cape Education Dept battles to place learners in schools, it has encouraged parents to enrol their children early.Read More