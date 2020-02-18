Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept
The computers were seized from the Offices of the Master of the High Court across SA as a part of an ongoing investigation into corruption, fraud and maladministration.
Two weeks ago, Master’s Offices countrywide were temporarily shut down to allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to collect evidence.
The Master’s Office deals with the administration of deceased estates, liquidations, registration of trusts, tutors and curators as well as the administration of the Guardian's Fund that looks after minors and the mentally challenged.
Computers that were seized in the raids have been returned in order to allow the offices to render services to the public, says Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for Justice Department.
Locals have complained about that without the computers, the offices are unable to assist amid a growing backlog.
Phiri says the department has been inundated with complaints about inefficiency and corruption at the offices.
The justice department is intent on changing the "service delivery model" at the Master’s Office to be more effective and transparent, Phiri claims.
This raid was done to tackle matters. There's seems to be lacklustre delivery of services in our Master's Offices.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
A letter of authority should not event take two weeks. It's something that should be generated quite quickly.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
We've found that people are made to pay for these things, which are services that should be provided for free. These are some of the things that are being investigated.Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson - Department of Justice and Correctional Services
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
