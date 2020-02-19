Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament

During the post-Sona debate on Tuesday Members of Parliament clashed when EFF leader Julius Malema was repeatedly interrupted during his speech.

Domestic abuse allegations were made against Malema by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, after which chaos in the House ensued as ANC rose on points of order demanding the EFF leader answer whether he has ever abused his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema.

Day 1 of the SONA debate ended very late on Monday night.

Day 2 of the SONA debate proceeds today and Refilwe speaks to EWN's Babalo Ndenze regarding the latest and analyses what occurred in the House on Tuesday.

Ndenze says the leadership seemed unable to intervene and provide direction to the chaos that ensued.

Malema then retaliated raising once again old allegations of Ramaphosa beating his late ex-wife.

Malema was on the receiving end but the tables were quickly turned around and the president was on the receiving end. He just sat there almost in a pensive state looking down at his desk while Malema and Mamabolo were making those remarks and asking that question. Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

The president had no power to stop it. The presiding officer, Amos Masondo, was also struggling. If anyone was empowered to put an end to the distasteful charade it was Pemmy Majodina, the ANC chief whip, but as you have pointed out she seemed to have been in agreement with this approach Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN

Ndenze reports that it was Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who surprisingly came to Malema's defence questioning why the EFF leader should be kicked out of the National Assembly for asking the same question regarding domestic violence but directing it to the president.

You all speak today because I responded against your favorite. I will never be silenced by you hypocrites. I have nothing to fear or hide hence the legal action so that all can come to the open. I never laid a hand on any woman, my wife in particular, including all children. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 18, 2020