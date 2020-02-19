Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament
During the post-Sona debate on Tuesday Members of Parliament clashed when EFF leader Julius Malema was repeatedly interrupted during his speech.
Domestic abuse allegations were made against Malema by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, after which chaos in the House ensued as ANC rose on points of order demanding the EFF leader answer whether he has ever abused his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema.
Day 1 of the SONA debate ended very late on Monday night.
Day 2 of the SONA debate proceeds today and Refilwe speaks to EWN's Babalo Ndenze regarding the latest and analyses what occurred in the House on Tuesday.
Ndenze says the leadership seemed unable to intervene and provide direction to the chaos that ensued.
Malema then retaliated raising once again old allegations of Ramaphosa beating his late ex-wife.
Malema was on the receiving end but the tables were quickly turned around and the president was on the receiving end. He just sat there almost in a pensive state looking down at his desk while Malema and Mamabolo were making those remarks and asking that question.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
The president had no power to stop it. The presiding officer, Amos Masondo, was also struggling. If anyone was empowered to put an end to the distasteful charade it was Pemmy Majodina, the ANC chief whip, but as you have pointed out she seemed to have been in agreement with this approachBabalo Ndenze, Reporter - EWN
Ndenze reports that it was Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald who surprisingly came to Malema's defence questioning why the EFF leader should be kicked out of the National Assembly for asking the same question regarding domestic violence but directing it to the president.
Listen below:
You all speak today because I responded against your favorite. I will never be silenced by you hypocrites. I have nothing to fear or hide hence the legal action so that all can come to the open. I never laid a hand on any woman, my wife in particular, including all children.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 18, 2020
"I never laid a hand on my wife"- EFF Leader Julius Malema #SonaDebate #SonaDebateOn405 pic.twitter.com/EUtcFBwetM— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2020
More from Politics
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development
Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.Read More
FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner
Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.Read More
'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'
Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering.Read More
NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid
Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this does not happen again.Read More
'If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
There is no defending apartheid, and FW De Klerk's statement was an error in judgement, says the foundation's Dr Theuns Eloff.Read More
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More