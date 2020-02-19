Streaming issues? Report here
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development

19 February 2020 9:02 AM
by
Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.

The PHA Food and Farming Campaign and the City of Cape Town have been battling it out in court over the rezoning of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) for a mixed-use development for years.

After a decade of legal battles to protect the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) against urban development, the PHA Food and Farming Campaign, backed by 33 civil society organisations, finally won a significant victory in the Cape High Court yesterday.

Estelle Ellis, Journalist for Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick has written about this and joined Refilwe on air.

Judge Kate Savage ruled on Monday in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the proposed mixed urban development project, Oakland City.

A key outcome by Judge Savage was the impact of the development on the Cape Flats Aquifer in the context of climate change and water scarcity explains Ellis.

Ellis concludes that the judge's findings that neither the City of Cape Town nor the provincial government considered the full impact of development on the Cape Flats Aquifer in the Philippi Horticultural Area, has resulted in two crucial decisions being sent back for a second look.

Listen to the interview below:

Read the full judgment.


19 February 2020 9:02 AM
by
Share this:
