Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development
The PHA Food and Farming Campaign and the City of Cape Town have been battling it out in court over the rezoning of the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) for a mixed-use development for years.
After a decade of legal battles to protect the Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) against urban development, the PHA Food and Farming Campaign, backed by 33 civil society organisations, finally won a significant victory in the Cape High Court yesterday.
Estelle Ellis, Journalist for Maverick Citizen at Daily Maverick has written about this and joined Refilwe on air.
Judge Kate Savage ruled on Monday in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the proposed mixed urban development project, Oakland City.
A key outcome by Judge Savage was the impact of the development on the Cape Flats Aquifer in the context of climate change and water scarcity explains Ellis.
Ellis concludes that the judge's findings that neither the City of Cape Town nor the provincial government considered the full impact of development on the Cape Flats Aquifer in the Philippi Horticultural Area, has resulted in two crucial decisions being sent back for a second look.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monday.Read More
Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub
Lorraine Muir was only 23 years old when she took ownership of The Foresters Arms 30 years ago, and reflects on the pub's evolution.Read More
[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms
A selection of images showing the evolution of the Foresters Arms pub - an institution.Read More
Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position
After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is stepping down.Read More
Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
[WATCH] Another 'Mabena' moment as SANDF tank crashes through gate
The name Mabena has become synonymous with out of step and clumsy soldiers, and a new video has joined the Twitter ranks.Read More
Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare
Cape Town is ready to start creating its own power supply grid. Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town's Kadri Nassiep.Read More
City to enforce by-laws in Greenmarket Square after week of refugee screenings
The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim order to enforce its by-law against refugees camped outside a church in the CBD.Read More
Slanghoek blaze contained, but winds threaten to reignite flames
Firefighters have contained a blaze on the slopes of the Slanghoek Mountains in the Boland, however gusty winds remain a threat.Read More
More from Politics
Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament
On Tuesday during the Post-Sona debate, Parliament devolved into chaos as MPs threw allegations of domestic abuse at one another.Read More
FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner
Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.Read More
'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'
Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering.Read More
NMF welcomes retraction but hopes De Klerk will fully renounce apartheid
Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to working with the FW De Klerk Foundation to ensure this does not happen again.Read More
'If FW followed the generals we'd have had another 5 to 10 years of bloodshed'
There is no defending apartheid, and FW De Klerk's statement was an error in judgement, says the foundation's Dr Theuns Eloff.Read More
'It was totally unacceptable' - De Klerk withdraws offensive apartheid remarks
The FW de Klerk Foundation has withdrawn its statement saying apartheid was not a crime against humanity.Read More
'Mr X' testimony to suggest corrupt link between Myeni and Jacob Zuma Foundation
A witness will reveal that money that went to Thalente Myeni’s firm ended up with the Jacob Zuma Foundation, says Ferial Haffajee.Read More