Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
No Items to show
Momentum commits to reviewing cover for breast reductions and other procedures

19 February 2020 11:04 AM
by
Goodluck lead singer Juliet Harding says Momentum Health has committed to reviewing its list of exclusions after meeting with her.

Last month, the musician opened up about how she had to pay for her own breast reduction operation.

Breast reduction surgery is considered cosmetic surgery by medical aids and is not covered by most schemes.

But the reality for many women is that disproportionately large breasts can cause neck, shoulder and back pain and result in avoidable surgical procedures down the line.

Momentum, third biggest medical scheme in the country, reached out to Harding after she challenged medical aid policies on Facebook.

Harding met with a representative from Momentum along with Dr. Michael Mol to discuss some of her proposals after the mass reaction to her social media post.

She says Momentum review breast reduction surgery as one of the procedures that could potentially be taken off the exclusion list.

We had a three and a half hour discussion. It was very interesting.

Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

They have committed to reviewing a number of procedures pertaining to women in their policy review cycle in September.

Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

The fact that the procedure was completely excluded procedure from the beginning is an issue.

Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

It generally is a problem that so many women suffer from. Back surgery is a horrible place to get to when you can actually prevent it with quite a simple surgery earlier on in life.

Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

There are too many procedures pertaining to women-specific and gender-specific conditions that are automatically excluded for no reason.

Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

Harding says other medical aid companies including Discovery will have to review policies if they want to retain clients.

is recovering well and slowing easing back to her normal life. She says the surgery was the best decision she has ever made for herself.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


