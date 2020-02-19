Momentum commits to reviewing cover for breast reductions and other procedures

Last month, the musician opened up about how she had to pay for her own breast reduction operation.

Breast reduction surgery is considered cosmetic surgery by medical aids and is not covered by most schemes.

But the reality for many women is that disproportionately large breasts can cause neck, shoulder and back pain and result in avoidable surgical procedures down the line.

Momentum, third biggest medical scheme in the country, reached out to Harding after she challenged medical aid policies on Facebook.

Harding met with a representative from Momentum along with Dr. Michael Mol to discuss some of her proposals after the mass reaction to her social media post.

She says Momentum review breast reduction surgery as one of the procedures that could potentially be taken off the exclusion list.

We had a three and a half hour discussion. It was very interesting. Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

They have committed to reviewing a number of procedures pertaining to women in their policy review cycle in September. Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

The fact that the procedure was completely excluded procedure from the beginning is an issue. Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

It generally is a problem that so many women suffer from. Back surgery is a horrible place to get to when you can actually prevent it with quite a simple surgery earlier on in life. Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

There are too many procedures pertaining to women-specific and gender-specific conditions that are automatically excluded for no reason. Juliet Harding, Singer and Songwriter at GoodLuck

Harding says other medical aid companies including Discovery will have to review policies if they want to retain clients.

is recovering well and slowing easing back to her normal life. She says the surgery was the best decision she has ever made for herself.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: