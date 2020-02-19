Experts disagree with backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Tazne van Wyk murder accused has 11 previous convictions, court hears The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk is said to have a criminal record that stretches as far back as 1981. 21 February 2020 1:24 PM
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
Keep the bad guys locked up! – Premier Alan Winde on the State of the Province Refilwe Moloto interviews Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about his Address (Sopa), delivered in Mitchells Plain on Thursday. 21 February 2020 9:15 AM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma supporter? Carl Niehaus wants you at OR Tambo on Saturday Jacob Zuma is coming back! "He has responded positively to treatment and has been discharged from hospital," says Niehaus. 21 February 2020 1:10 PM
ANC MP Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema and wife for 'insensitive' abuse claims The ANC MP who accused Julius Malema of abusing his wife Mantoa apologised to the EFF leader in the early hours of Friday morning. 21 February 2020 12:10 PM
'It's BS! Don't stand there apologising to one another, men. Apologise to us!' CapeTalk breakfast host Refilwe Moloto feels very strongly that Ramaphosa should apologise to Malema's wife Mantwa, not to Malema. 21 February 2020 9:55 AM
View all Politics
Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity? Income or equity – what is the difference? 20 February 2020 8:32 PM
Is the US stock market heading for a crash like the DotCom bubble in 2000? The US market has a big impact on all markets and when they get flu, South Africa sneezes. 20 February 2020 7:57 PM
Anglo American delivers 3.5-billion USD profit, declares final dividend Anglo American delivered a 2019 profit attributable to equity shareholders of 3.5-billion USD 20 February 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Model Mala Bryan's love of dolls has created a world of diversity for kids Refilwe Moloto speaks to this week's Trailblazer, model, businesswoman and restaurateur, Mala Bryan. 21 February 2020 12:03 PM
Spekboom Challenge alert: Plant it at home but stay away from natural veld Environmental consultant Elzanne Singels is worried that do-gooders in the Western Cape could trigger genetic pollution. 20 February 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Who ate the VERY LAST packet of Salt & Vinegar Lays! John or Kieno? John and Kieno go head to head over who got the last packet of chips. 20 February 2020 2:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life. 18 February 2020 1:10 PM
'US religious fundamentalists target South African woman seeking abortion' Powerful US activists tied to the Trump administration are manipulating women and girls on a massive scale, says Kerry Cullinan. 12 February 2020 11:29 AM
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: More than just a 'backroom boy' To mark 30 years since Nelson Mandela was released from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni. 11 February 2020 11:05 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Experts disagree with backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum

Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.

South Africa’s sex education curriculum is endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Nevertheless, online group #LeaveOurKidsAlone calls it “brainwashing” of children.

The group was created to oppose the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in schools and claims to have more than 100 000 members.

(Also, read: Sex education: 'Parents will be shocked')

Some of the fear and panic around sex ed may have been caused by the circulation of graphic fake images by online groups who fight against CSE, including #LeaveOurKidsAlone.

Potentially harmful misinformation and false rumours (e.g. the education department will distribute condoms with stationary) are rife on these platforms.

To counter the lies, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the full curriculum for public viewing.

Lester Kiewit conducted a panel discussion on CSE.

He interviewed Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, a Commissioner for the Commission of Gender Equality, Tracy Engelbrecht of Young Moms Support and Riaan Van Wyk a sex therapist.

Mofokeng says she understands parents' concerns bout their children's education but encourages them to read the curriculum thoroughly first.

If something does not sit well with you then take the next step and educate yourself.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng ,Commissioner - Commission of Gender Equality

She says this backlash is an attempt to prevent children from gaining crucial information.

It is information that is important for their own development, for their own protection, their own sense of self and autonomy and dignity - an affirmation that they do have rights to information, they do have rights to reproductive health.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng ,Commissioner - Commission of Gender Equality

We cannot be allowed to miss another generation based on our own fears.

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng ,Commissioner - Commission of Gender Equality

many children feel unable to talk to their parents about sex education or ask for their guidance and help, says Tracy Engelbrecht.

The child only goes by themselves to the clinic because they feel they cannot go with their parents. So that's on them. If the child is going off by themselves because they know their mother is going to freak out, the parents need to look at themselves.

Tracy Engelbrecht - Young Moms Support

These children are doing the responsible thing by going to the clinic, she adds.

It is important to understand that children don't mature equally. The best you can do currently is to educate our children in an age-basis manner, while it would be difficult but better to educate them when they are ready in terms of their developmental stage.

Riaan Van Wyk, Sex therapist.

Kiewit also invited #LeaveOurKidsAlone group founder Lauren Evanthia to the discussion but she declined the opportunity.

Listen to the interview below:


