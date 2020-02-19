Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum
South Africa’s sex education curriculum is endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).
Nevertheless, online group #LeaveOurKidsAlone calls it “brainwashing” of children.
The group was created to oppose the implementation of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in schools.
It claims to have more than 100 000 members.
It is terrifying to see what the government want our children to learn… Sex education and CSE does not belong in the classroom…Lauren Evanthia, founder - #LeaveOurKidsAlone
Some of the fear and panic around sex ed may have been caused by the circulation of graphic fake images by online groups who fight against CSE, including #LeaveOurKidsAlone.
Potentially harmful misinformation and false rumours (e.g. the education department will distribute condoms with stationary) are rife on these platforms.
To counter the lies, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the full curriculum for public viewing.
Widespread ignorance related to sex, sexuality and sexual and reproductive health and rights among South African youth contributes to gender-based violence, discrimination based on sexual orientation, HIV, teenage pregnancies and other adverse health outcomes, says to Angelica Pino of Sonke Gender Justice.
Pino quotes research that shows how only 5% of schools in South Africa provide CSE and only about 59% of young South Africans know how to prevent HIV.
Lester Kiewit conducted a panel discussion on CSE.
He interviewed Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng (Commissioner for the Commission of Gender Equality), Tracy Engelbrecht (Young Moms Support) and Riaan Van Wyk (sex therapist).
Kiewit also invited #LeaveOurKidsAlone group founder Lauren Evanthia to the discussion but she declined the opportunity.
Listen to the panel discussion in the audio below.
