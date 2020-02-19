Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action

During the post-Sona debate on Tuesday Members of Parliament clashed when EFF leader Julius Malema was repeatedly interrupted during his speech, with allegations of domestic abuse being leveled at various MPs, as well as the president.

Malema responded how he had never laid a hand on any ex or his wife, with a tone that seemed to think he warranted praise for what should be normal behaviour.

"I never laid a hand on my wife"- EFF Leader Julius Malema #SonaDebate #SonaDebateOn405 pic.twitter.com/EUtcFBwetM — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2020

DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone was the one voice of reason as she slammed the MPs for their behaviour and for making light of the serious issue of women abuse.

Mazzone called in to Today with Kieno Kammies and reiterated her anger expressed in parliament on Tuesday after MPs used issues around domestic violence for political point-scoring.

She says she says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.

Listen to this interview and other trending stories on Barbs Wire below: