Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action
During the post-Sona debate on Tuesday Members of Parliament clashed when EFF leader Julius Malema was repeatedly interrupted during his speech, with allegations of domestic abuse being leveled at various MPs, as well as the president.
Malema responded how he had never laid a hand on any ex or his wife, with a tone that seemed to think he warranted praise for what should be normal behaviour.
"I never laid a hand on my wife"- EFF Leader Julius Malema #SonaDebate #SonaDebateOn405 pic.twitter.com/EUtcFBwetM— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 18, 2020
DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone was the one voice of reason as she slammed the MPs for their behaviour and for making light of the serious issue of women abuse.
Well said @Natasha9Mazzone I stand ✊🏾 #Mbokodo #SONADebate pic.twitter.com/YRmBDCsZDa— Nonhlanhla Sifumba (@NonnysZA) February 18, 2020
Mazzone called in to Today with Kieno Kammies and reiterated her anger expressed in parliament on Tuesday after MPs used issues around domestic violence for political point-scoring.
She says she says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped.
Listen to this interview and other trending stories on Barbs Wire below:
More from Politics
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team
Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.Read More
'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'
Scorpio investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk on what's holding up prosecution of VBS looters, and the EFF top guns' VBS spend.Read More
ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims
Boy Mamabolo is facing possible disciplinary action and a R1m lawsuit for accusing EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife.Read More
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development
Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.Read More
Gender-based violence used for political point scoring in Parliament
On Tuesday during the Post-Sona debate, Parliament devolved into chaos as MPs threw allegations of domestic abuse at one another.Read More
FW never accepted apartheid declared crime against humanity - TRC Commissioner
Former TRC Commissioner Yasmin Sooka describes FW de Klerk's 1997 appearance before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.Read More
'Malema wants power to incite people to commit crimes'
Sakeliga's CEO Piet Le Roux says it is opposing the EFF's ConCourt bid to declare the Riotous Assemblies Act unconstitutional.Read More
Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni – a cadre at the centre of a revolution
To mark 30 years since Mandela's release from prison, Pippa Green speaks to Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni about his life.Read More
'Good riddance to the haters' - Helen Zille quits public Twitter account
After years of Twitter storms, Helen Zille says she's decided to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.Read More
Refilwe Moloto on the danger of De Klerk's comments and apartheid denialism
Refilwe says there's no place for FW de Klerk's dismissiveness of the majority or any "redress" policy that erases black suffering.Read More