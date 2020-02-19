Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down. 19 February 2020 11:33 AM
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped. 19 February 2020 11:09 AM
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project. 19 February 2020 9:02 AM
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise. 19 February 2020 6:34 PM
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering? Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions. 19 February 2020 5:51 PM
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US. 19 February 2020 4:14 PM
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world. 19 February 2020 2:54 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?

19 February 2020 11:57 AM
by
Tags:
Cop killings
SAPS
Eldred de Klerk
Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.

Police members living in violence hotspot communities face danger not only on the job, but also once they return home.

Last week, 38-year-old Constable Mlungisi Kidwell Ranaka was shot dead when armed men entered his home demanding his service pistol. He did not have the pistol with him, but was shot in the head anyway.

Kieno Kammies interviews Eldred de Klerk, senior policing and community conflict specialist at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis (ACSIP).

De Klerk reflects on the post-democracy move to strengthen relationships between communities and police after the former system of "strangers policing strangers" which served to foster brutality.

The police didn't speak our language, they didn't look like us, they didn't live where we lived, they didn't know our kids... As a consequence it was easier for police officers to demonise others and be brutal against them.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

One of the results of the changed mindset he says, is that police are now subjected to the same risks as the community in crime-plagued areas.

Referring to the case of Constable Ranaka as a tragedy, de Klerk notes that out of tragedy comes an opportunity to have a conversation.

How do we care for police officers? Where should they work? There are police officers who live in police flats or compounds. They're still situated largely in neighbourhoods... Often police get collected at home because they work shifts and crazy hours when there's no public transport.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

This pathology of violence where he says 'I don't have my service pistol' and you still proceed to kill somebody and proceed to take material goods - that's an indictment on our community as a whole...

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

And when police officers feel threatened you would hope that they have the support from the senior police management and leadership where they can walk in and say 'I don't feel comfortable, I'm likely to be compromised where I am. How can you as an institution support me?'

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist - ACSIP

It's often the senior officers who have access to vehicles, enabling them to commute independently he says, while junior officers sometimes don't get the necessary support.

Listen to his insights on the country's pathology of violence and how it impacts police officers:


