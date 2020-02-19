An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained

The Cape Winelands District Municipality has thanked the community of Slanghoek for their co-operation and assistance.

The fire broke out high in the mountains near Rawsonville on Sunday morning and was fanned by strong winds.

No one was injured in the blaze which burned through a total of 1,500 hectares of veld.

While there has been zero damage to infrastructure, the estimated cost of relief efforts currently stands at R1.6 million.

This early estimate does not include personnel and incidental costs.

Information supplied by Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.