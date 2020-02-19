An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained
The Cape Winelands District Municipality has thanked the community of Slanghoek for their co-operation and assistance.
The fire broke out high in the mountains near Rawsonville on Sunday morning and was fanned by strong winds.
No one was injured in the blaze which burned through a total of 1,500 hectares of veld.
While there has been zero damage to infrastructure, the estimated cost of relief efforts currently stands at R1.6 million.
This early estimate does not include personnel and incidental costs.
Information supplied by Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto.
More from Local
Cape learners warned that violence, crime and ill-discipline won't be tolerated
The provincial head of education, Brian Schreuder, says a total of 132 pupils were expelled from Western Cape schools in 2019.Read More
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.Read More
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?
Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.Read More
Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.Read More
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development
Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.Read More
Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept
The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monday.Read More
Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub
Lorraine Muir was only 23 years old when she took ownership of The Foresters Arms 30 years ago, and reflects on the pub's evolution.Read More
[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms
A selection of images showing the evolution of the Foresters Arms pub - an institution.Read More
Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position
After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is stepping down.Read More
Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.Read More