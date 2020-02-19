Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.
Kogel Bay was covered by a subtle blue hue with waves crashing in spectacular luminescent flashes.
What is “bioluminescence” and why does it happen?
During the day, the harmful algae blooms make the water appear red.
These blooms are rapid increases in algae population.
At night, they glow luminescent blue.
Biologists theorise that the glowing is the planktons’ defence against predators.
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Krish Lewis, a jellyfish expert at Two Oceans Aquarium.
Jellyfish are famously bioluminescent.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
