Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down. 19 February 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped. 19 February 2020 11:09 AM
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project. 19 February 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise. 19 February 2020 6:34 PM
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering? Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions. 19 February 2020 5:51 PM
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
View all Business
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US. 19 February 2020 4:14 PM
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world. 19 February 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Opinion
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why Kogel Bay beach glows in bright, blue luminescence

19 February 2020 11:30 AM
by
Tags:
Kogel Bay
Two Oceans Aquarium
Jellyfish
Gordon's Bay
Ismail Lagardien
bioluminescence
algae
Krish Lewis
Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.

Gordan’s Bay residents and visitors to the area were recently treated to an unforgettable show.

Kogel Bay was covered by a subtle blue hue with waves crashing in spectacular luminescent flashes.

What is “bioluminescence” and why does it happen?

During the day, the harmful algae blooms make the water appear red.

These blooms are rapid increases in algae population.

At night, they glow luminescent blue.

Biologists theorise that the glowing is the planktons’ defence against predators.

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Krish Lewis, a jellyfish expert at Two Oceans Aquarium.

Jellyfish are famously bioluminescent.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


19 February 2020 11:30 AM
by
Tags:
Kogel Bay
Two Oceans Aquarium
Jellyfish
Gordon's Bay
Ismail Lagardien
bioluminescence
algae
Krish Lewis

More from Local

joe-slovo-school-policejpg

Cape learners warned that violence, crime and ill-discipline won't be tolerated

19 February 2020 5:27 PM

The provincial head of education, Brian Schreuder, says a total of 132 pupils were expelled from Western Cape schools in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-audience-2020jpg

[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?

19 February 2020 1:40 PM

Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170426-mouton-wreathsedjpg

Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?

19 February 2020 11:57 AM

Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141201BoKaapFire01.jpg

An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained

19 February 2020 11:33 AM

The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114-philippi-horticulturjpg

Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development

19 February 2020 9:02 AM

Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Computers seized during SIU raids returned to Master’s Offices - Justice Dept

18 February 2020 4:41 PM

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says computers were returned to most jurisdictions across the country on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forries-2020jpg

Owner of 'Forries' in Newlands celebrates 30 years at the helm of the iconic pub

18 February 2020 3:29 PM

Lorraine Muir was only 23 years old when she took ownership of The Foresters Arms 30 years ago, and reflects on the pub's evolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forries-ancientjpg

[IN PICS] The history of Foresters Arms

18 February 2020 2:54 PM

A selection of images showing the evolution of the Foresters Arms pub - an institution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151016Wits11.jpg

Adam Habib: I leave Wits in a strong position

18 February 2020 1:25 PM

After almost eight years as vice-chancellor at Wits University, Adam Habib is stepping down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191114refugees

Stop hiding behind Home Affairs and implement by-laws - Motsoaledi to City of CT

18 February 2020 12:40 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has slammed the City of Cape Town for deflecting responsibility in dealing with refugees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

170426-mouton-wreathsedjpg

Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities?

19 February 2020 11:57 AM

Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesbian-couple-LGBTI-gay-rights-gender-identity-sexuality-123rf

Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum

19 February 2020 10:19 AM

Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dagga-weed-marijuana-joint-smoke-smoking-123rf

'Commercialising recreational use of dagga by adults is a human rights issue'

17 February 2020 10:38 AM

“It’s a human rights violation. We've been persecuted under a law without evidence,” says Myrtle Clarke (Dagga Couple).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-sona-2-2020jpg

'Broadly, it was a much better speech than we’ve heard to date'

14 February 2020 9:51 AM

The President's speech was detailed and acknowledged our sense of despair, says EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump in a nappy on a nuclear bomb

'Is Donald Trump going to bomb South Africa if we don’t take their chicken?'

13 February 2020 12:30 PM

Despite reality, SA is no longer a developing country, says the US. Refilwe Moloto interviews Lebohang Pheko (Trade Collective).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apple-orchard-farm-treesjpg

'Former landowner still liable for debt on land that Govt takes without paying'

13 February 2020 10:41 AM

If EWC isn’t executed wisely it may have the unintended consequence of breaking the financial system, warns Busa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2351

Jacob Zuma - too sick for his corruption trial last week – will attend Sona

12 February 2020 1:16 PM

“If Jacob Zuma is fit enough [for Sona] I expect to see him going to court,” says political analyst Levy Ndou.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200211-jospeh-shabalalajpg

It's time SA recognises Joseph Shabala with his own national honour - Refilwe

12 February 2020 12:57 PM

Tributes have poured in since the death of the legendary musician. Why hasn't he received official recognition in his own country?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

'People like [convicted anti-gay hate pastor] Oscar Bougardt are dangerous'

11 February 2020 12:53 PM

"...he has the backing of the religious right in the US... What emboldens him is money! ..." says Sharon Cox (Triangle Project).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

Electricity prices: The only way is up! (a bleak but honest outlook for tariffs)

11 February 2020 10:22 AM

The reality is someone – either electricity consumers or taxpayers – will pay more, laments Terence Creamer (Engineering News).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM

Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

author-elaine-durbach-on-the-yellow-couchjpg

'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction

19 February 2020 4:14 PM

Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stressed overworked businessman 123rfbusiness 123rf

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

19 February 2020 2:54 PM

Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-audience-2020jpg

[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?

19 February 2020 1:40 PM

Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesbian-couple-LGBTI-gay-rights-gender-identity-sexuality-123rf

Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum

19 February 2020 10:19 AM

Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help-drowningjpg

Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage…

18 February 2020 2:35 PM

South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mechanic-car-parts-repair-vehicle-maintenance-service-auto-manufacturers-123rf

You’ll soon be able to service a car at any capable business, warranty intact

18 February 2020 1:48 PM

If the Competition Commission gets its way you would also be allowed to use "non-original" parts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

healthcare-medicine-medical-aid-costs-piggy-bank-financial-health-finance-123rf

Even cheapest medical aids must pay for treatments not offered by state - Court

18 February 2020 12:45 PM

Consumers may now force their medical aids to fund any drug or medical care a doctor considers necessary to treat any PMB disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chips-crispsjpg

Do you care if your chips, sweets or cooldrinks are artifically flavoured?

17 February 2020 12:09 PM

Dr Harris Steinman from Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Services says for years 200 chemicals replicated strawberry flavour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

Pay less tax – sneaky yet legal tips and tricks

17 February 2020 11:59 AM

Kieno Kammies asks personal finance expert Paul Roelofse (CFP) to share some opportunities to pay less before the tax year ends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Grand Parade is selling Burger King

Business

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

Business Lifestyle

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Gordhan: Liquidating SAA will have disastrous consequences

19 February 2020 5:55 PM

ABC NEC gives Tom Thabane until tomorrow to step down

19 February 2020 5:26 PM

Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba

19 February 2020 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA