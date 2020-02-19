The boredom, anxiety and fear is driving me a bit crazy - SA woman in Wuhan

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak surged to 2,000 on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for calm amid a growing global panic.

Last month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there was no need to evacuate South Africans living in Wuhan.

Pitiway says while she respects and understands the decision, she still feels frustrated by the situation.

She says fellow South Africans in the city feel that their pleas to be evacuated are being ignored by the South African government.

According to Pitiway, South Africans living in Wuhan have created a support group on social media to keep each other informed and optimistic.

It's believed that approximately 35 South Africans live in the city where the deadly virus broke out.

Pitiway explains that she has only left her apartment four times in 29 days to stock up on food and other supplies.

Tenants are required to sign in and out when leaving the building and are given a day pass to carry with them, she shares.

I see where Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is coming from and I respect, but for someone who is actually experiencing it, I hate it. I really do. Amy Pitiway, South African teacher in Wuhan

It's a mixture of boredom, anxiety and being terrified. It all kind of goes together and makes you a bit crazy. Amy Pitiway, South African teacher in Wuhan

As the South Africans here in Wuhan, we are definitely trying to support ourselves and each other. We have our group and we send encouraging messages every day. Amy Pitiway, South African teacher in Wuhan

Listen to Amy Pitiway open up about her struggles: