'Julius Malema spent VBS money on Nando's, outfit for Durban July'
Julius Malema's disruptive antics during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) and their continuation during the Sona debate this week may have deflected attention from the EFF's alleged role in the VBS scandal.
RELATED: Julius Malema (and the EFF) spent poor people’s stolen money - Pauli van Wyk
After requests from CapeTalk listeners, Pauli van Wyk from Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio gives an update on the latest developments around the investigation and the accusations against the Economic Freedom Fighters' leader and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu.
RELATED: Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters
She says the money distributed through "all sorts of intricate schemes" by those involved in the looting (including the EFF) now totals R2.7-billion.
[Liquidator] Mr Anoosh Rooplal has investigated and found more money, hundreds of millions more money that was stolen, so the complete total at the moment is around R2.7-billion stolen from VBS Bank by politicians like the ANC, the EFF, businessmen especially in Limpopo, and fixers around the country.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
We know that the two [EFF] leaders Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu received a few million and they've been trying to hide the fact by using family to shield them from the direct money flow.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Asked why the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seems to be dragging out the case, van Wyk cites reasons for the delay including political infighting and a substantial backlog.
There are a lot of good people there [at the NPA], but they do seem to be a bit slow at the moment. I do think that the honeymoon for Advocate Shamila Batohi is over.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Some relevant VBS looters have received letters from Sars saying that they're being audited. The same goes for the top bank robbers, meaning the bank managers... the people who actually broke the banking system in order to make this bank robbery possible.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
The people of this country need to see some results and they are getting antsy about it.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Van Wyk says the cards Malema and Shivambu had linked to their accounts "followed them around the country":
I can show that the VBS money was spent at the EFF's fourth birthday party; that Mr Julius Malema bought Nando's in Vryburg on his campaign trail; that he bought things for the Durban July - plane tickets, clothes in Sandton, liquor in Shesego... and the same for Mr Floyd Shivambu.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
VBS money was just plainly used to fund their political aspirations and their personal lifestyle.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
For more insight into VBS looting, take a listen:
