ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday when Mamabolo rose on a point of order, asking Malema to confirm the allegations.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party is discussing Mamabolo's behaviour and will be announcing a course of action once it's established all the facts.

Mabe says Mamabolo and other colleagues in the ANC caucus are expected to behave responsibly in the House.

There is a conversation going on in the background of the ANC. Once the ANC has all the facts, we will be able to communicate on the next course of action. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

We are not taking this matter lightly. It requires action on our part. We cannot allow gender-based violence to be trivialised in that manner. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

The things that we saw in Parliament were quite embarrassing and not befitting of a Parliament which is supposed to be a place where ideas that can transform society ought to be expressed. Pule Mabe - ANC spokesperson

Malema's wife to sue Boy Mamabolo for R1m

At the same time, Malema's wife Mantwa says she'll be suing Mamabolo for R1 million over the false allegations, should he not retract his statements.

Her lawyers sent a letter of demand to Mamabolo to retract the statement or face a R1 million lawsuit.

Meanwhile, an unrepentant Mamabolo says he stands by what he says and will not retract his statement.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he is ready to fight the legal action in court.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says the party welcomes the decision by Mantwa Malema to take action against Mamabolo.

Boy Mamabolo, who was trying to score cheap political points, has effectively harmed and put a cloud over a family that is happy. Vuyani Pambo, EFF spokesperson

If you play political football with such a matter, it's not assisting the cause. Vuyani Pambo, EFF spokesperson

