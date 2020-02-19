'Employment Equity Bill to speed up transformation with sector-specific targets'

Every year the Commission for Employment Equity tells us the same thing… there is still an overrepresentation of white people in top and senior management positions in all provinces… Many companies budget for the penalties… Clement Manyathela, Midday Report

Picture: Pixabay.com

Cabinet has consented to the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The changes will allow Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, to announce provisions for setting sector-specific Employment Equity targets.

Small businesses will not be under the same pressure as larger ones to comply with strict employment equity regulations.

At the same time, the Bill aims to reduce the regulatory burden of small employers.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Employment and Labour.

