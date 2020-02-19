Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
'Employment Equity Bill to speed up transformation with sector-specific targets'

19 February 2020 1:35 PM
by
Tags:
Employment
Labour
Thulas Nxesi
Employment Equity
Employment Equity Amendment Bill
Commission for Employment Equity
Affirmative Action
Thembinkosi Mkalipi
Clement Manyathela
ee
Department of Employment and Labour
Minister of Employment and Labour
White people are overrepresented in senior management positions in all provinces. A new Bill hopes to speed up transformation.

Every year the Commission for Employment Equity tells us the same thing… there is still an overrepresentation of white people in top and senior management positions in all provinces… Many companies budget for the penalties…

Clement Manyathela, Midday Report
Picture: Pixabay.com

Cabinet has consented to the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.

The changes will allow Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, to announce provisions for setting sector-specific Employment Equity targets.

Small businesses will not be under the same pressure as larger ones to comply with strict employment equity regulations.

At the same time, the Bill aims to reduce the regulatory burden of small employers.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Employment and Labour.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

