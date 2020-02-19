'Employment Equity Bill to speed up transformation with sector-specific targets'
Every year the Commission for Employment Equity tells us the same thing… there is still an overrepresentation of white people in top and senior management positions in all provinces… Many companies budget for the penalties…Clement Manyathela, Midday Report
Cabinet has consented to the submission of the Employment Equity Amendment Bill of 2020 to Parliament.
The changes will allow Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, to announce provisions for setting sector-specific Employment Equity targets.
Small businesses will not be under the same pressure as larger ones to comply with strict employment equity regulations.
At the same time, the Bill aims to reduce the regulatory burden of small employers.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Thembinkosi Mkalipi from the Department of Employment and Labour.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering?
Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
Grand Parade is selling Burger King
Burger King, which has 92 outlets across South Africa, made a profit of only R11.7 million in 2019.Read More
Who bears the cost of petrol consumer loyalty schemes?
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association and South African Petroleum Industry Association debate.Read More
'Extreme concerns' about coronavirus making landfall in Africa
The coronavirus has made landfall - and apart from obvious dangers, its effect on the Chinese economy will also hit Africa hard.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Why EY thinks it's time to start dropping SA’s corporate tax rate
If the corporate tax rate in South Africa gets lowered, would it lead to higher tax collections?Read More
Stats SA Council threatens to resign over lack of funding, frozen posts
''If there are no official statistics approved by the statistician general - at that point I think your rates agencies will just say Game Over.''Read More