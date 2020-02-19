[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?
The best and brightest brains in the Cape have been going head-to-head in the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.
Check out the first three quarter-final winning rounds so far.
And there's one more to go...
And you’ll be able to catch all the action LIVE, as our daily contestants battle it out for the Brain of the Week, on Saturday at Tygervalley Mall.
Get down to Tygervalley to be a part of all the action and see the winning round.
Somerset Mall quarter-final winning round:
Blue Route Mall quarter-final winning round:
Bayside Mall quarter-final winning round:
More from The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back!
Barry Matthew trumps Brain of 702, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains
Dis-Chem #BrainofBrains sees Cape Town retaining their title in a well-contested battle.Read More
Shaun Goodbrand brings Dis-Chem Brain of Brains title back to 702
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Shaun Goodbrand beat CapeTalk's Jason Petersen in a closely contested final round.Read More
VIP Brain edition: UK correspondents
Adam Gilchrist and Gavin Gray regularly update CapeTalk on the major stories in the UK, we see which knows South Africa best.Read More
Brain of CapeTalk winners
Four quarter final winners will win R5 000 with the Brain of CapeTalk winner walking away with R15 000.Read More
VIP Brain edition: the DA take on the ANC
The Brain contest starts on Monday, as a teaser we asked the ANC's Shaka Sisulu to compete against the DA's John SteenhuisenRead More