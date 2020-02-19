Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down. 19 February 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped. 19 February 2020 11:09 AM
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project. 19 February 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise. 19 February 2020 6:34 PM
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering? Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions. 19 February 2020 5:51 PM
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
View all Business
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US. 19 February 2020 4:14 PM
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world. 19 February 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local
arrow_forward
Entertainment
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final?

19 February 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk
Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs.

The best and brightest brains in the Cape have been going head-to-head in the 2020 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk.

Check out the first three quarter-final winning rounds so far.

And there's one more to go...

And you’ll be able to catch all the action LIVE, as our daily contestants battle it out for the Brain of the Week, on Saturday at Tygervalley Mall.

Get down to Tygervalley to be a part of all the action and see the winning round.

Somerset Mall quarter-final winning round:

Blue Route Mall quarter-final winning round:

Bayside Mall quarter-final winning round:


19 February 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk

More from The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back!

brain-winner-cape-town-3jpg

Barry Matthew trumps Brain of 702, crowned Dis-Chem #BrainOfBrains

25 February 2019 8:18 AM

Dis-Chem #BrainofBrains sees Cape Town retaining their title in a well-contested battle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain-of-brains-shaunpng

Shaun Goodbrand brings Dis-Chem Brain of Brains title back to 702

27 February 2017 11:22 AM

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Shaun Goodbrand beat CapeTalk's Jason Petersen in a closely contested final round.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soundcloud_thumb.png

VIP Brain edition: UK correspondents

9 February 2015 1:32 PM

Adam Gilchrist and Gavin Gray regularly update CapeTalk on the major stories in the UK, we see which knows South Africa best.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

soundcloud_thumb.png

Brain of CapeTalk winners

9 February 2015 12:57 PM

Four quarter final winners will win R5 000 with the Brain of CapeTalk winner walking away with R15 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brain of Capetalk logo.png

VIP Brain edition: the DA take on the ANC

29 January 2015 2:00 PM

The Brain contest starts on Monday, as a teaser we asked the ANC's Shaka Sisulu to compete against the DA's John Steenhuisen

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Grand Parade is selling Burger King

Business

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

Business Lifestyle

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Gordhan: Liquidating SAA will have disastrous consequences

19 February 2020 5:55 PM

ABC NEC gives Tom Thabane until tomorrow to step down

19 February 2020 5:26 PM

Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba

19 February 2020 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA