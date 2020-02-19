'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced he's forming his own private team to see cases of corruption are prosecuted.
Mashaba resigned his mayoral post after Helen Zille returned to the Democratic Alliance as federal council chairperson and formed his own movement, the People's Dialogue.
At the time he said it would serve as a platform for South Africans to convey what kind of South Africa they want.
On The Midday Report, Mashaba says it's very clear from the feedback they received that people want a political party that can show it will deal seriously with corruption.
For the last 20-odd years we've been subject to public looting of public resources by politicians... but we're not seeing the consequences there-of.Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue
He says cases the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been sitting with for years, will be targeted.
We're going to be demanding those prosecutions continue. If not, they must give us certificates for us to go for private prosecution. If not, then we'll take these matters to the courts.Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue
For more on Mashaba's corruption-busting plans, listen to the conversation below:
