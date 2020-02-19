Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team

Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced he's forming his own private team to see cases of corruption are prosecuted.

Mashaba resigned his mayoral post after Helen Zille returned to the Democratic Alliance as federal council chairperson and formed his own movement, the People's Dialogue.

At the time he said it would serve as a platform for South Africans to convey what kind of South Africa they want.

On The Midday Report, Mashaba says it's very clear from the feedback they received that people want a political party that can show it will deal seriously with corruption.

For the last 20-odd years we've been subject to public looting of public resources by politicians... but we're not seeing the consequences there-of.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue

He says cases the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been sitting with for years, will be targeted.

We're going to be demanding those prosecutions continue. If not, they must give us certificates for us to go for private prosecution. If not, then we'll take these matters to the courts.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - People's Dialogue

For more on Mashaba's corruption-busting plans, listen to the conversation below:


