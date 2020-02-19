Grand Parade is selling Burger King
The company announced on Wednesday its intention to sell its 95.37% stake in Burger King to ECP Africa Fund for R697 million.
The board considered the sale of GPI’s stake in Burger King South Africa in the context of the group’s strategy of unlocking value for all shareholders and has decided that the best way forward is to initiate a controlled sale of assets.Mohsin Tajbhai, CEO - Grand Parade Investments
ECP Africa is a private equity fund manager that holds investments such as Ecobank and MTN Cote d’Ivoire.
