Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
The Money Show interviews the newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF), Andile Nomlala about his role of extraordinary responsibility.
I have very big shoes to fill. If you were to look at the BMF and its culture, quite deservingly, it is one of the most legitimate black organisations in the country.Andile Nomlala, president - Black Management Forum
The stalwarts of BMF still keep check on a weekly or monthly basis. Even if I issue a statement, one way or the other I have to alert them of the statement. Of course they cannot really tell us what to do, but they have to be appraised.Andile Nomlala, president - Black Management Forum
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
