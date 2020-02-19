Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:45
The Good Doctor
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Mokete Setoaba
Today at 05:10
Africa News Update
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 05:20
Vegan Cuisine Month: The benefits and pitfalls
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Nathalie Mat
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Conspiracy theorists latch onto 1981 novel's "prediction" of COVID-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at NICD
Today at 06:45
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Western Cape mental health crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Sona debate: president to respond today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
UK tightens immigration laws
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies : India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
How Surve Robs peter to pay paul
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 09:50
OPEN-Callers and Talkers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
DW Crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Lets Not Fear A I, Lets Embrace it
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 10:45
The Mielie Mailer
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
PROFILE-Prominent Parent -Mike Finch
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Psychology Feature- Why People Steal ?
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
See full line-up
Best of Talk
01:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down. 19 February 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped. 19 February 2020 11:09 AM
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project. 19 February 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Meet the Black Management Forum's New President The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala. 19 February 2020 8:23 PM
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house! Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets. 19 February 2020 7:46 PM
Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the world 19 February 2020 7:31 PM
View all Business
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US. 19 February 2020 4:14 PM
Why there's a backlash against SA's UN-approved sex-ed curriculum Lester Kiewit conducts a panel discussion about the backlash against SA’s sex-ed curriculum, despite its international acclaim. 19 February 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!

19 February 2020 7:46 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
dealership
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
new car
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.

When you buy a car from a dealership, no matter how reputable, make sure of the facts stated on your documents.

You may think you're buying a 2015 demo model but you may be in for a nasty surprise.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, has a few examples of lessons learnt the hard way.

When you're buying a car you must really look at over how many months you're going to be paying - if the year model is correctly captured, what the extras are, what you are going to be paying. Interrogate the on-the-road-fee, the licencing fees.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Today's case - this was the first case I have seen. The car, a new bakkie, was financed over 96 months - that's eight years! We both know what can happen in eight years - say it gets repossessed. How many years will you still be paying the bank?

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Today's case is about somebody who was told the car is a demo model - a 2015 Polo. He recently sold that car to a private person as a 2015 model - and shortly afterwards the buyer phoned him very upset to say that the latest documents put the car down as a 2014 model - and threatened to sue him for the difference in value.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Do not feel pressurised to sign, take your time to go through the documentation.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
pixabay.com, 2019

Listen to the full story of the vehicle buyer's woes, by clicking the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!


19 February 2020 7:46 PM
by
Tags:
Wendy Knowler
dealership
Knowler Knows Consumer Talk
new car

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

beach-holiday-travel-relaxjpg

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM

Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps

5 February 2020 7:50 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings

29 January 2020 5:10 PM

Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-policyjpg

When insurance claims go wrong

22 January 2020 8:52 PM

Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cereal-breakfast-food-cornflakes-bowl-123rf

Dietitian rates top cereals based on nutritional value. Here's how they scored

22 January 2020 4:44 PM

What's in your favourite breakfast cereal? Dietician Gaby Jackson unpacks the nutritional content of 15 popular choices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multi-prong-plug-wendy-knowlerjfif

Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why

16 January 2020 11:24 AM

Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges

15 January 2020 8:19 PM

Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM

Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

181123BlackFriday171

Only Germans take Black Friday more seriously than South Africans

28 November 2019 3:52 PM

In South Africa, Black Friday has become a spend-fest of epic proportions, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180831-old-mutual-edjpg

We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual

21 November 2019 9:25 AM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phone

Can’t find your phone? Drop everything – thieves can get into your banking app!

14 November 2019 10:55 AM

Did someone steal your phone? Contact your bank without hesitation warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oops mistake

If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily

31 October 2019 1:13 PM

Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Visa

Travelling overseas? It’s becoming vital to get 'visa denial insurance'

24 October 2019 1:55 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler explains how to get reimbursed if you can’t travel after a failed visa application.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cards

Are 'tap and go' cards safe? Maybe, suggests this case involving Standard Bank

18 October 2019 10:23 AM

Handsfree pickpocketing is a myth, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. But risks remain, suggests a case she took on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Audi

Used-car buyer? Save yourself a world of pain by asking this one question

10 October 2019 2:57 PM

Wendy Knowler says dealerships don’t do much to explain how you may unknowingly void your warranty and service/maintenance plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debit card

Paying with a debit card? Don’t expect a refund on it when returning items

7 October 2019 2:20 PM

Merchants are not allowed to process refunds on debit cards, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contract

Banks and insurers can – if they wanted to – serve us better. Here’s how…

3 October 2019 2:03 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler spent a day with financial services ombuds from around the world. Here are their suggestions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-crashjpg

Claimed a few times of late? Consider another insurer before they dump you

26 September 2019 11:55 AM

It’s best to jump before you are pushed. It’s "catastrophic" if that happens, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Grand Parade is selling Burger King

Business

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

Business Lifestyle

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Scientists announce 'breakthrough' atomic map of coronavirus

19 February 2020 8:43 PM

'Unsafe' Uber, Bolt drivers in Joburg call on Cele’s intervention

19 February 2020 8:05 PM

Dlamini Zuma: Apartheid was a crime against humanity

19 February 2020 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA