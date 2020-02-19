When you buy a car from a dealership, no matter how reputable, make sure of the facts stated on your documents.

You may think you're buying a 2015 demo model but you may be in for a nasty surprise.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, has a few examples of lessons learnt the hard way.

When you're buying a car you must really look at over how many months you're going to be paying - if the year model is correctly captured, what the extras are, what you are going to be paying. Interrogate the on-the-road-fee, the licencing fees. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Today's case - this was the first case I have seen. The car, a new bakkie, was financed over 96 months - that's eight years! We both know what can happen in eight years - say it gets repossessed. How many years will you still be paying the bank? Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Today's case is about somebody who was told the car is a demo model - a 2015 Polo. He recently sold that car to a private person as a 2015 model - and shortly afterwards the buyer phoned him very upset to say that the latest documents put the car down as a 2014 model - and threatened to sue him for the difference in value. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Do not feel pressurised to sign, take your time to go through the documentation. Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

pixabay.com, 2019

Listen to the full story of the vehicle buyer's woes, by clicking the sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!