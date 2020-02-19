Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:05
INTRO
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Hepatitis C treatment needs to be provided to people who use drugs. No more #stigma and #discrimination #INHSU2020 Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelly
Dr Andrew Scheibe
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: Victory in court for Philippi Horticultural Area
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
#Im4theArts #ArtistsLivesMatter
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sibongile Mngoma - Founder of Facebook group at Im4theArts
Today at 21:31
Calvinia Community Chases Gangsters out of Town
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Selvin Theys - founder and community leader at Operation Calvinia Clean-up
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
Cop killings continue: How can police members be protected in their communities? Community conflict specialist Eldred de Klerk discusses SA's pathology of violence and how SAPS should be protecting their own. 19 February 2020 11:57 AM
An estimated R1.6m spent on Slanghoek fire, which is now fully contained The fire in the Slanghoek Valley has been fully contained and all crew have stood down. 19 February 2020 11:33 AM
View all Local
'Watch this space!' Mashaba set to bust corruption with private prosecution team Herman Mashaba (People's Dialogue founder and former Joburg mayor) outlines his plans to take on the NPA over unprosecuted cases. 19 February 2020 2:52 PM
Mazzone slams MPs for making light of domestic abuse, vows to take action DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazonne says she will ensure the harshest measures are taken to ensure this behaviour is stopped. 19 February 2020 11:09 AM
Landmark ruling halts Philippi Horticultural Area urban development Judge Savage ruled in the Western Cape High Court the suspension of the construction of the mixed urban development project. 19 February 2020 9:02 AM
View all Politics
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise. 19 February 2020 6:34 PM
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering? Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions. 19 February 2020 5:51 PM
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
View all Business
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts. 19 February 2020 4:40 PM
'It's magic' - Acclaimed journalist-turned-author on her first work of fiction Elaine Durbach joins Pippa Hudson on The Yellow Couch after her 'Roundabout' book launch, before returning to the US. 19 February 2020 4:14 PM
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world. 19 February 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up. 7 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk Quarter-Finals so far...who'll win the final? Watch the first three quarter-finals and get to Tygervalley on Saturday morning for the last one and the final play-offs. 19 February 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Haunting rendition of 'Sugar Man' on soundtrack of SA movie, Moffie Re-worked version of the Rodriguez classic airs on radio for the first time - Pippa Hudson interviews songstress Rebekah Thompson. 13 February 2020 5:10 PM
My achievements are more than I ever dreamed possible - Opera star Golda Schultz Cape Town-born soprano Golda Schultz says she never dreamt of the remarkable things she's accomplished in her opera career so far. 13 February 2020 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically. 17 February 2020 1:56 PM
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law. 14 February 2020 11:48 AM
Look ahead, not behind you, when making your offshore investment decisions What is considered perfect timing for investing outside of SA? We find out when to do it, how long to be there and when to get out 10 February 2020 3:16 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts

19 February 2020 4:40 PM
by
Tags:
timeshare
Timeshare industry
Timeshare Holiday Club
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Trudie Broekmann
timeshare company
timeshare contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.

The timeshare and vacation ownership industry continues to face consumer disputes over its cancellation and penalty policies.

In 2018, a national inquiry into the timeshare industry recommended a review of the laws that apply to these contracts.

Without any legal reform at this stage, it still remains difficult for frustrated customers to op-out of timeshare contracts.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the refusal to cancel contracts, misleading representations and unaffordable levies are the biggest complaints about the industry.

The cancellation policy for most timeshare companies comes with penalties, which is usually a year’s levy or roughly about R20 000, Knowler explains.

The most despicable thing about the timeshare or “vacation ownership” industry is its insistence that once someone signs up - having been lured to one of those dazzling, hard-sell presentations by the promise of a free holiday - they can never leave.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They’re literally locked in for life; historically forced by a threat of legal action to pay ever-increasing annual levies.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Even if they’re too old or disabled to go on holiday, they are forced to forgo essential living needs, such as medical cover, to pay those levies.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

R20,000 is completely beyond the means of most people who are desperate to get rid of these contracts because of the annual levies that they are forced to pay.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Attorney Trudie Broekmann says she'll soon be launching a test case, similar to a class-action lawsuit, in the Pretoria High Court.

Broekmann, a specialist in consumer affairs, has helped dozens of clients get out of unscrupulous timeshare contracts.

She says she's written cancellations letters on behalf of almost 450 clients with timeshare contracts "in perpetuity".

We are lumping everyone else together and giving them the chance to join a test case. We are meeting to finalise our papers in an application in the Pretoria High Court towards the end of March.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

It could take up to three years, it may be a lengthy process.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

The cancellation letters have the legal effect of terminating contracts. All of those are terminated.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

For a few people who were with Dream Vacation Club, we've actually managed to get their money back.

Trudie Broekmann, Attorney - Trudie Broekmann Attorneys

Broekmann says these contracts are often in breach of the National Credit Act, the Consumer Protection Act and the Property Time-Sharing Control Act, making them null and void.

The attorney shares some case studies and legal advice for consumers who need help.

Visit the Trudie Broekmann Attorneys website to contact her about joining the legal action.

Listen to the discussion on ConsumerTalk for more:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


19 February 2020 4:40 PM
by
Tags:
timeshare
Timeshare industry
Timeshare Holiday Club
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Trudie Broekmann
timeshare company
timeshare contracts

More from ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Christmas celebration, champagne

The horror of the late Christmas champagne

12 February 2020 7:52 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, this week talks about the frustrations online shoppers in South Africa have to deal with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

How to stop a thief from getting his hands on your phone Apps

5 February 2020 7:50 PM

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on how to safeguard your phone - most importantly - the banking details on your phone apps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone-phone-mobile-device-woman-shocked-laptop-technology

Your phone isn't secretly listening, but you oughta check those privacy settings

29 January 2020 5:10 PM

Is your cellphone eavesdropping on you?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-policyjpg

When insurance claims go wrong

22 January 2020 8:52 PM

Be mindful of what you're disclosing at the time you take out a policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cereal-breakfast-food-cornflakes-bowl-123rf

Dietitian rates top cereals based on nutritional value. Here's how they scored

22 January 2020 4:44 PM

What's in your favourite breakfast cereal? Dietician Gaby Jackson unpacks the nutritional content of 15 popular choices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

multi-prong-plug-wendy-knowlerjfif

Can't use all the sockets of your multi-plug at once? Here's an explanation why

16 January 2020 11:24 AM

Why can't the socket-outlets on multi-plugs be used all at once? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks for answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shoprite

Shoprite shrugs off reckless lending charges

15 January 2020 8:19 PM

Shoprite has been found guilty of reckless lending and fined. How serious do companies take such verdicts and fines though?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ecommerce banking

Check your debit orders!

8 January 2020 8:10 PM

Interrogate your debit orders. They often encompass more payments than you think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zando-logo-facebookjpg

We want our orders! - Irate Zando customers complain about delayed deliveries

18 December 2019 4:55 PM

Online clothing merchant Zando has now apologised for its delayed communication with customers regarding their late orders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

luggage-holiday-travel-suitcase-airport-free-image-pixabay-933487-960-720webp

Jetting off soon? 10 safety tips to protect your luggage from airport thieves

5 December 2019 10:48 AM

Baggage theft is on the rise, especially at OR Tambo International Airport. Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler offers key advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Grand Parade is selling Burger King

Business

South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

Business Lifestyle

ANC says action will be taken against Boy Mamabolo over Malema abuse claims

Politics

EWN Highlights

Gordhan: Liquidating SAA will have disastrous consequences

19 February 2020 5:55 PM

ABC NEC gives Tom Thabane until tomorrow to step down

19 February 2020 5:26 PM

Geoff Makhubo: Joburg on brink of collapse because of Herman Mashaba

19 February 2020 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA