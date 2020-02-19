South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check

In December 2019, CapeTalk reported on an assertion by “Our World in Data” that South Africa has the longest working hours in the world.

Non-profit fact-checking organisation Africa Check investigated and found the claim to be untrue.

According to Africa Check, we have the eight longest working hours in the world.

Only in Cambodia, Myanmar, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh and Costa Rica do people work longer hours than here in Africa’s most developed economy.

“Our World in Data” gathers and presents data from reputable research institutions but does not conduct its own research, says Africa Check.

(Click here to read the Africa Check’s rebuttal of the claim that South Africans work the longest hours in the world.)