Annual consumer price inflation shot up at a rate of 4.5% - should we worry?
Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) was 4.5% in January, up from 4.0% in December, buoyed by, among other factors, increases in fuel prices.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks George Glynos of ETM Analytics, if this is cause for major worry.
I don't think we should be worried yet, this was very much in line with expectations. There is not anything dramatic to pull out of this.George Glynos - Co-Founder, Director and head of Research - ETM Analytics
I think the more important trend that is unfolding is the trend of disinflation - in other words the lack of monetary space for inflation to take hold in any meaningful way. There's a credit cycle that unfolds and that credit cycle is a function of all borrowing that takes place in the private sector, corporate or household. That credit cycle ultimately drives growth and money supply. The stronger the growth in money supply the more space there is for inflation to breed. Quite frankly at the moment we have one of the tightest credit cycles in South Africa's history - which means In SA there is not a lot of room for inflation to take hold - so inflation for the remainder of the year is likely to be suppressed.George Glynos - Co-Founder, Director and head of Research - ETM Analytics
Even in the event of a downgrade, just remember, a tight credit environment is what you'll find even if you get a price shock such as fuel prices shooting up. All it means is that within the household budget people would have to reprioritise expenditure. Those price pressures come through and that is the element that keeps inflation constrained.George Glynos - Co-Founder, Director and head of Research - ETM Analytics
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Annual consumer price inflation shot up at a rate of 4.5% - should we worry?
More from Business
Meet the Black Management Forum's New President
The newly elected president of the Black Management Forum (BMF) is Andile Nomlala.Read More
Read your documents before you sign the deal on your car or house!
Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist, on the importance of carefully reading your documents when you buy assets.Read More
Finding your way after 15 years with Google Maps
Google has not only indexed the internet, but they have also mapped the worldRead More
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More
Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering?
Dr Azar Jammine (Econometrix) and John Maytham weigh in on resignation threat by the Stats SA Council over funding restrictions.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
Grand Parade is selling Burger King
Burger King, which has 92 outlets across South Africa, made a profit of only R11.7 million in 2019.Read More
'Employment Equity Bill to speed up transformation with sector-specific targets'
White people are overrepresented in senior management positions in all provinces. A new Bill hopes to speed up transformation.Read More
Who bears the cost of petrol consumer loyalty schemes?
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association and South African Petroleum Industry Association debate.Read More