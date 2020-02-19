Govt throws R3.5bn at SAA, but Stats SA can't get R200m to keep delivering?
Advisory body, the South African Statistics Council has threatened to withdraw its support for Stats SA and it appears that some in government are taking notice:
In Parliament today, the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration said they want Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to appear to account for the growing lack of funding at Stats SA.John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host
RELATED: Stats SA Council threatens to resign over lack of funding, frozen posts
Econometrix director and chief economist Dr Azar Jammine says Statistics South Africa is one of the few institutions referred to as a "bastion of stability" in the country.
Then why is its reputation quite possibly under threat simply because it needs an injection of R200-million from government and vacant posts are frozen?
Dr Jammine says losing the council members, who are professionals serving on a voluntary basis, is "a big danger".
They are doing it out of a service to community and they basically believe that their reputations are at stake if the statistics are found to be faulty.Dr Azar Jammine, Director and chief economist - Econometrix
Comparing the handling of embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs) putting South Africa's economy at risk, puts the issue in perspective:
I think you [John] put the figures together: The relationship between Stats SA wanting R200-million just to run operations efficiently and there we are throwing R3.5-billion to SAA and a much bigger amount to Eskom to get them to run more efficiently...Dr Azar Jammine, Director and chief economist - Econometrix
Are we right in sacrificing an institution like Stats SA in the interests of throwing money at projects that are not necessarily going to bring us huge benefits?Dr Azar Jammine, Director and chief economist - Econometrix
Listen to the important discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Business
Grand Parade Investments sells its interest in Burger King
South Africa's Grand Parade Investments (GPI) Ltd will sell its 95.36 percent stake in the Burger King franchise.Read More
Attorney to take legal action against timeshare companies over dodgy contracts
Cape Town-based attorney Trudie Broekmann will represent dozens of clients who desperately want out of their timeshare contracts.Read More
South Africa has the 8th longest working hours in the world - Africa Check
Fact-checking organisation Africa Check disputes reports that South Africans work longer hours than any other nation in the world.Read More
Grand Parade is selling Burger King
Burger King, which has 92 outlets across South Africa, made a profit of only R11.7 million in 2019.Read More
'Employment Equity Bill to speed up transformation with sector-specific targets'
White people are overrepresented in senior management positions in all provinces. A new Bill hopes to speed up transformation.Read More
Who bears the cost of petrol consumer loyalty schemes?
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association and South African Petroleum Industry Association debate.Read More
'Extreme concerns' about coronavirus making landfall in Africa
The coronavirus has made landfall - and apart from obvious dangers, its effect on the Chinese economy will also hit Africa hard.Read More
An Allan Gray advertisement hits home and a golf resort gets lost
Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert, tells us what ads caught his fancy and which ones baffled him.Read More
Why EY thinks it's time to start dropping SA’s corporate tax rate
If the corporate tax rate in South Africa gets lowered, would it lead to higher tax collections?Read More
Stats SA Council threatens to resign over lack of funding, frozen posts
''If there are no official statistics approved by the statistician general - at that point I think your rates agencies will just say Game Over.''Read More