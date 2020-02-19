Cape learners warned that violence, crime and ill-discipline won't be tolerated

Schreuder revealed on Wednesday that 41 of those expulsion cases related to violent behaviour or assault.

Most recently, he says he took the decision to expel 14 learners from a Cape high school after a gang fight that left pupils with stab wounds and other injuries.

The learners were suspended and went through a disciplinary hearing, after which the governing body recommended they be expelled.

Schreuder says he upheld 45% of the total recommendations to expel learners last year.

He's denied claims that the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is reluctant to expel troublesome learners.

Schreuder says he wants to send a strong message to learners that the department is "intolerant of the anarchy that is seemingly progressing" at schools.

He's noted with concern a growing number of cases related to gangsterism, drug use and sexual assault in Cape schools.

There's an increasing amount of assaults, particularly gang-related, sexual abuse cases among learners. There's also an increasing amount of drug usage and drug dealing on school grounds. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

The message that I want to send is that we cannot have schools become places where violence and crime take place. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

I have to protect teachers. I have to protect the rights of learners who want to learn. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

The decision not to expel [pupils as recommended] is often based on technical matters. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

In many instances, it's because of procedural flaws that can't stand up in court. Brian Schreuder, Head of Department - Western Cape Education Department

