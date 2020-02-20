Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead
EWN reports that the body of the missing 8-year-old girl Tazne van Wyk has been found. She was kidnapped two weeks ago from her home in Elsies River.
Police said that Van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.
54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, the man accused of kidnapping her, was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape on Monday.
The eight-year-old disappeared after walking to a shop near her family home earlier this month.
Community members have been searching for the little girl for weeks.
