Missing Elsies River girl Tazne van Wyk has been found dead

EWN reports that the body of the missing 8-year-old girl Tazne van Wyk has been found. She was kidnapped two weeks ago from her home in Elsies River.

Police said that Van Wyk's body was found in a stormwater pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night.

54-year-old Moehydien Pangaker, the man accused of kidnapping her, was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The eight-year-old disappeared after walking to a shop near her family home earlier this month.

Community members have been searching for the little girl for weeks.